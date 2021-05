The Floyd Central Highlanders baseball team rallied from being down three runs against Kentucky’s top-ranked team Trinity High School to win by a 5-4 decision last Monday. The next day they faced class 1A opponent Lanesville and had to battle both themselves and the Eagles through seven innings. For 3-1/2 innings, the Eagles held their own but, in the last half of the game, the Highlanders prevailed for a 10-3 win.