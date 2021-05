This week is Police Week. Our nation sets aside the second week in May to honor the contribution that our police officers make to ensure the safety of our communities. Now, more than ever, our police officers need the loud and proud support of our community. The political and social climate of our nation at this time is so anti-police, and I know that this grieves the hearts of those of us who are pro-police. No other public service agency that I know of has to serve the public and fight the public they serve at the same time.