WWE

Updated Impact Line Up For Next Thursday

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 4 days ago

Impact Wrestling has announced an updated line up for next Thursday's episode on AXS TV. The show will open up with Sami Callihan in the ring for a promo. New Tag Team Champions Violent By Design will later address the locker room.

www.pwmania.com
Person
Petey Williams
Person
Rachael Ellering
Person
Kiera Hogan
Person
Fallah Bahh
Person
Sami Callihan
Person
Kimber Lee
Person
Joe Doering
Person
Satoshi Kojima
Person
Taylor Wilde
#Impact Wrestling#Axs Tv#Combat#Tv Line#Axs Tv#Tjp#Knockouts Tag Team#Njpw#Champion Deonna Purrazzo#Design
