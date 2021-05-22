Comic Book Preview – Heroes Reborn: Magneto & The Mutant Force #1

Serving as both a great jumping on point for new readers, and an intriguing storyline for long-time fans, Marvel’s next big event, Heroes Reborn, is off to a roaring start. The premise is fairly simple, what if The Avengers never gained their powers? Captain America was never unfrozen, Thor never became worthy, The Fantastic Four never went to space, Spider-Man was never bitten by that special spider, several major Marvel heroes are stripped of their powers to entertaining results. For one reason or another the only hero with a memory of the way things were is the vampire hunter, Blade. Making Blade the early protagonist of this event is an inspiring choice, breaking the mold from the typical Iron Man and Captain America led stories.