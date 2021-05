Ryan Zunner joined WBFO in the summer of 2018 as an intern, before working his way up to reporter the following summer. Ryan hails from Kenmore, NY, attending Kenmore West High School and the Big Picture Learning Program before taking his collegiate studies to Hilbert College in the digital media and communications department. Expected to graduate in 2021, he’s been active as a member of the school’s newspaper, radio station, and Division III men’s lacrosse team.