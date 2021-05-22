Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.