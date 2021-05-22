newsbreak-logo
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous and frequent rip currents. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Nassau County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Duval County, FL
Saint Johns County, FL
