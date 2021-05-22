newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Chelsea 'monitoring Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule with Premier League side preparing £30m swoop for German international as Thomas Tuchel's side look to pounce on 25-year-old's contractual uncertainty'

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Chelsea are reportedly monitoring Bayern Munich centre half Niklas Sule as Thomas Tuchel looks to capitalise on the German's contract uncertainty and bolster his defensive options this summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has failed to nail down a starting berth in Hansi Flick's side in recent seasons, amid speculation that the Bayern boss was left unimpressed by Sule's fitness last pre-season.

The Germany international has made 16 starts in the Bundesliga this season and according to Abendzeitung, Bayern may look to cash in with Sule's contract expiring in 2022.

Chelsea are monitoring Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule (right) ahead of a summer swoop

The Bundesliga champions have been stung by David Alaba's contract stand-off and may look to avoid a similar dilemma with Sule.

'You have to see what package we can offer a player,' former Bayern star and current board member Oliver Kahn said.

'FC Bayern has an excellent squad that can win all titles. And this wonderful city! What more do you want as a player?'

The 25-year-old defender has made just 16 league starts under Hansi Flick this season
Sule's contract expires next year amid a stand-off and Oliver Kahn commented on the matter

Chelsea have been alerted to Sule's contract stand-off and could make a £30m swoop for the young defender, who has won four league titles, the Champions League, two German Cups and the Club World Cup during his stint in Bavaria.

Reports in Germany suggested that Sule fell out of favour under Flick this season due to arriving at pre-season training overweight, a claim the German has strenuously denied.

'Some chatterbox spread it [the rumour about his weight] and the people take it over,' Sule told Suddeutchse Zeitung.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his defensive options ahead of 2021-22

'I moved to Bayern in 2017 for 20million. People said: "What does he want there? He's not playing a game!" And I worked my way into it and made a lot of games. But I don't talk about it all the time.'

Tuchel is understood to be on the hunt for defensive reinforcements this summer, and Sule would certainly have no qualms adapting to life in west London.

Chelsea already boast a number of German internationals including Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger.

