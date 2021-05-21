Bugged Out

Jenna Mahale is Bitch Media’s 2021 Writing Fellow in Technology. In February 2020, writer Lyz Lenz was about to read the final chapter in the final book in the Harry Potter series with her children. Her daughter seized the moment as an opportunity to celebrate the end of a journey they’d been on together for so long, extending her arm for a handshake and solemnly declaring: “It’s been an honor.” Later, after Lenz shot off a tweet about the comic moment, the conversation devolved, as many do on the site, into a hyperpolitical discussion, and eventually a critique of Lenz’s choices as a parent, as well as whether or not she’d made the whole thing up. “I’m not half as creative as my kids are,” she says. “I wish I could come up with dialogue as good as the stuff my daughter says.”