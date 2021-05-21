Safety & Security

Typically, network security stays unnoticed and under the surface unless it’s directly impacting a user (e.g., host firewall or VPN issues impairing video conferences). To achieve this type of unnoticed security, industry professionals focus on building networks with security and user experience in mind from the start. Consider for a moment that network security employs several powerful capabilities, such as session visibility, application behavioral awareness, connectivity telemetry and user insights, to perform its role. The combination of these capabilities allow networks to make line rate deterministic choices on whether the traffic is good or bad. This begs the question, is there a technology better suited to augment and improve the network experience than security?