Safety & Security

Boyd ISD discovered a glaring security issue recently. The district was surprised to learn if the power goes out several doors can’t be locked. “You’re telling me, if I cut the power, there’s seven doors that I could just walk right into the school?” School Board President Bill Childress asked after being sworn in along with trustee Trae Luttrell Monday night. “There’s no deadbolt? How did we get doors where you can cut the power and walk in? Let me know if there’s a bank like that.”