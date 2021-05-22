Saying Goodbye to Mayfield
My records indicate this is my 240th article to be printed in the Mayfield Messenger since April 2015. This is my last article. We moved to Mayfield in November of 2003 to work with the then Seventh and College Church of Christ (since named the Seven Oaks Church of Christ). Mayfield has been our home for almost 18 years. We are moving this July to Henderson, Tennessee where I will start my work in August as a Bible professor at Freed-Hardeman University.www.mayfield-messenger.com