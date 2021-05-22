newsbreak-logo
Trevor Bauer keeps the Giants down and riles up the crowd in Dodgers’ win

By Rick Wood
Daily Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — Trevor Bauer swaggered off the mound to boos in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Friday night and didn’t ignore them. He cupped his ear to the Oracle Park crowd, urging the fans to raise the volume. He raised his arms. He absorbed the disgust. He was in hostile territory, 61/3 innings into his first taste of the oldest baseball rivalry in the West, and he ended a 126-pitch appearance by completing his heel turn in a way that would’ve made Tommy Lasorda crack a smile from ear to ear.

