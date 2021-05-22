newsbreak-logo
Cherry harvest underway in San Joaquin County -- with the hopes of a huge crop

By Will Heryford
KCRA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Cherry harvest is underway in San Joaquin County, and early predictions are in for a bumper crop from the region that grows 60% of the state’s cherries. Take a look at the video above to learn about the commercial harvest, as well as a way...

Stockton, CARecord

Cheers and jeers: Solidarity for a slain officer, a sense of relief as SJ, state begin to reopen

Cheers: Outpouring of community support after officer slain in shooting. In the midst of a wrenching week in Stockton, a week that saw a police officer fatally shot for the first time in nearly 30 years, the community pulled together in extraordinary ways. From lining area roadways to salute the processions bearing fallen Officer Jimmy Inn, to leaving a mountain of flowers and other tributes outside Stockton Police Department headquarters, to an outpouring of condolences on the department’s social media pages, the community drew together and in doing so, drew a tangible line beneath the hashtag police have been using as they shared updates about Inn: #strongertogether. Donors also gave to an online memorial fund that quickly topped $115,000 in the first days after it went live, and McDonald’s and the San Joaquin Asparagus Days were also giving through their own fundraisers for Inn’s family. At the Stockton office of the California Highway Patrol, Officers Smith and Jones joined with Florida 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in running a mile through Zechariah’s Running 4 Heroes initiative. Sadly, the run for Inn was Zechariah’s 900th since he started his mission to honor fallen first responders back in 2019 with a mile for each lost in the line of duty. And despite its own grief, the police department sent group of chaplains, community service officers and others to reach out to neighbors still traumatized by the violent shooting. Amid a dark time, the light such community solidarity brings shines that much brighter. “Over the last few days, our department has received an enormous amount of support from our community during this difficult time,” the department wrote. “We want everyone to know that no matter how hard it is right now, we will never forget about you.”
San Joaquin County, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

SJ County still stuck in red tier

STOCKTON — San Joaquin County has been in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy for more than a month, and it seems it won’t be promoted again before California’s economy is completely reopened on June 15. The California Department of Public Health announced its latest...
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

$1.2M TRACT HOME ARIVES IN SJ COUNTY

Mountain House, when it comes to the price of tract resale homes, is the bellwether for San Joaquin County. As of Friday there were 14 pending sales of pre-existing homes with contracts in excess of $1 million. The most expensive tract resale home in Mountain House is in escrow for...
San Joaquin County, CALodi News-Sentinel

Are water restrictions in store for SJ County?

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared 41 counties in California are now under extreme drought conditions, and one of those is San Joaquin County. What that means for residents in terms of conservation and restrictions remains to be seen. When the governor declared an emergency in Sonoma and Mendocino counties...
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

Sacramento, Stanislaus, San Joaquin counties won’t move to lower COVID-19 tier

Sacramento, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties face another week stuck in California’s red tier for COVID-19 restrictions, health officials said Tuesday. For Sacramento County, it's been two months locked in the state's second-most restrictive tier for "substantial" spread of COVID-19. Stanislaus County will have been in the red tier for seven weeks and San Joaquin County five weeks.
Lodi, CAPosted by
Lodi News-Sentinel

News briefs: Local restaurants receive resilience grants

LODI — More than two dozen restaurants in San Joaquin and Sacramento counties recently received grants from the California Restaurant Foundation, including three local eateries: Angelo’s Mexican Restaurant and the Golden Ox Diner in Lodi, and Wimpy’s Marina Cafe in Walnut Grove. The grants are funded through the CDF’s Restaurants...
San Joaquin County, CAManteca Bulletin

San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow didn’t mince any words when he stepped up to the lectern Monday night in front of the Lathrop City Council.

The East Union High Army JROTC Academic Team has qualified to compete in the national championship event in Washington, D.C. East Union team members Hillary Montero, Courtney Amaral, Hailey Gayler, and Danielle Stengel will compete in the 2021 U.S. Army JROTC Academic Bowl Championship at the campus of The Catholic University of America, July 23-27. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command and is conducted by the College Options Foundation.
Stockton, CAKCRA.com

Asparagus Days festival returns to Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — After a year off due to the pandemic, theSan Joaquin Asparagus Days Festival is back with a few changes. This year's festival — taking place May 13 to 16 — had to be relocated to the Stockton 99 Speedway on Wilson Way after the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds weren't ready to host a large event.
Lathrop, CAManteca Bulletin

Lathrop hires consultants to recruit police staffing

The work to formally recruit the members of the new Lathrop Police Department is officially underway. The Lathrop City Council voted unanimously to authorize city staff to sign a master consulting services agreement with CPS HR Consulting to begin the recruiting work necessary to start forming the first ever city-ran law enforcement agency in the more than 30 year history of the city.
San Joaquin County, CAManteca Bulletin

Sheriff Withrow slams Lathrop’s city manager

San Joaquin County Sheriff Pat Withrow didn’t mince any words when he stepped up to the lectern Monday night in front of the Lathrop City Council. As long as Lathrop City Manager Steve Salvatore is in his current job, Withrow said, there will be no more contracts between the San Joaquin County Sheriff Office and the City of Lathrop.
San Joaquin County, CAPosted by
Samantha Kemp-Jackson

Sacramento Area Bar Owner Charged After Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards

Multiple felonies include forgery and identity theft. A Northern California business owner has been charged with multiple felonies after being accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Todd Anderson, 59, of Acampo, California, was arrested on May 4 at the Old Corner Saloon, a bar that he owns in Clements, nearly 35 miles southeast of Sacramento. The arrest followed a complaint that fake cards indicating that the COVID-19 vaccine had been received were being sold at the location.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

MANTECA, TRACY TIE FOR 3rd FASTEST GROWING CITY

The Northern San Joaquin Valley is leading California in growth. Based on data released Friday by the state Department of Finance:. *Manteca and Tracy tied for the No. 3 spot on the agency’s 10 fastest growing cities with populations over 30,000. Both cities grew at 2.9 percent in 2020. As of Jan. 1, 2021 Tracy had 98,601 residents by adding 2,740 to its population. Manteca had 87,319 by adding 2,519 to its population.