Letter to the editor: Support reusable bags to create a better world

I grew up during WWII and we threw very few things “away.” After the war “away” became common as it was first a dump, then a landfill, then a landfill in a less populous state, then a ship bound for some distant countries that would accept our trash. But when these countries stopped accepting our trash, there was no longer an “away.” Even a superficial search of what makes up our trash shows plastic as the major contributor. National Geographic tells us that every year, about 8 million tons of plastic waste escapes into the oceans from coastal nations. That’s the equivalent of setting five garbage bags full of trash on every foot of coastline around the world. Plastics are persistent polluters from Mount Everest to the bottom of the sea.