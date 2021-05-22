Letter to the editor: Support reusable bags to create a better world
In the past few months, Town and Country Foods (three stores- 11th, 19th, and Belgrade), plus Owenhouse Ace Hardware, and Bob Wards Bozeman store, have joined Heeb's, Joe's Parkway, Rocky Mountain Toy Co., and Bridger Animal Nutrition to expand the BYO Bag for Change community, a community that cares. This voluntary, cooperative effort between stores and their patrons is working to change the unsustainable single-use bag habit that we have developed over the last 40 years.