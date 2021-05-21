The Best Defense Is A Good Offense’ For Addressing Online Misinformation About The Dairy Industry
Sharing positive messages and photos is the most effective way to combat negative commentary about the dairy industry in traditional media and on social media. “Dairy farmers have a great story to tell, and while reading inaccurate and negative information about the dairy industry is frustrating, the ‘best defense is a good offense,” said American Dairy Association Director of Consumer Confidence Beth Meyer. “If we are sharing positive messaging with interesting photos and clear examples of what’s happening on farms, we can beat the nay-sayers at their own game.”hoards.com