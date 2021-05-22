Attorneys present arguments for appeal of Delaware County man convicted of murdering wife
EARLVILLE, Iowa — Attorneys have presented their arguments about whether there was enough evidence to convict a Delaware County man of murdering his wife in 2018. Todd M. Mullis, 44, is appealing his first-degree murder conviction and sentence of life in prison without parole. Mullis was convicted of killing his wife, Amy Mullis, 39, with a corn rake on Nov. 10, 2018, at their farm near Earlville.www.telegraphherald.com