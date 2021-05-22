Marina Granovskaia decision could land Chelsea £34m summer windfall to fund Harry Kane transfer

Over 2.5 (-188), Under 2.5 (+150) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Sassuolo is hosting Juventus at Mapei Stadium in round 36 in the Italian Serie A. Sassuolo is once again on fire, and they have won 5 of their last 6 games, while one game ended in a draw. Thanks to this streak, Sassuolo has climbed the standings to 8th place with 56 points, and they are in the Conference League chase. Berardi is the leading goalscorer for Sassuolo with 16 goals, while Caputo added 11 goals. Berardi also added 5 assists. Romagna and Boga are the only two injured players for Sassuolo. In their last Serie A game against Genoa on the road, Sassuolo has had 61% of ball possession, 6 shots on goal, 2 corner kicks, 2 big chances created, and a solid 85% of the correct passes. Sassuolo was in control of this match, and they have scored 1 goal in each half while conceding a goal in the 85th minute. Sassuolo has won this game 1-2. Offensively, Sassuolo has been solid with 58 scored goals this season, but their defense was too bad for Sassuolo to get closer to the Europa League. Sassuolo has conceded 52 goals so far, and the end of the season will be hard for them. With 2 points less than Roma, Sassuolo will probably need all 3 wins, and their form is good now, but I’m not sure if they can win all 3 games.