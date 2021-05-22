newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

How Bitcoin Casinos Are Helping To Fight The Global Pandemic

By Guest User
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the time WHO declared Covid 19 a global pandemic, there has been a record number of deaths around the world. There has been a drastic economic meltdown too. With the healthcare system overwhelmed due to the rising number of serious cases, governments had to close down the borders and order strict lockdowns to contain the spread. For everyone’s safety, most of the people are working from home. In these dynamic times where change is the only constant, Bitcoin casinos have been a particularly helpful resource to provide relief and support to families affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.

www.cryptopolitan.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Financial Crisis#Global Companies#Financial Institutions#Digital Gaming#Coreweave#Stanford University#Gpu#Bitcoin Casinos#Online Gaming Casinos#Crypto Gaming Analysis#Crypto Digital Marketing#Governments#Crypto Gaming Companies#Money#Crypto Vs Covid 19#Raise Funds#Fight#People#Gamers#Tremendous Efforts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Casinos
Related
Currencieslivebitcoinnews.com

The Idea That Bitcoin Can Fight Inflation Is Being Questioned

Over the past year, people have really rejected the idea that bitcoin is just a speculative tool. Many are now looking at it through a new lens and see it as a hedge tool; something that can keep one’s wealth stable during times of economic strife. Bitcoin Has Been Tanking…
Energy IndustryCoinDesk

Marty Bent: Bitcoiners Must Fight for Energy Narrative

“There's no energy problem. Bitcoin is the energy solution." As he broke it down, there are simply different ways to sustain the power grid during the energy transition. Rather than investing billions in battery banks as California is doing, trying to transition towards variable demand could be a better solution for a stable energy grid. Data centers like the Bitcoin network, which can be switched on and off as required, could provide that variability.
Public HealthThe Christian Science Monitor

British Indians dig deep to help homeland fight pandemic

When Sonia Faleiro sent out a mass email requesting help to raise money for India’s COVID-19 crisis, little did she expect instant replies from acclaimed authors Salman Rushdie and Ali Smith. Using her publishing contacts, Ms. Faleiro, a nonfiction writer, raised £26,000 ($36,700) to buy 31 oxygen concentrators, which are...
CurrenciesZacks.com

In Bitcoin We Trust: Global Week Ahead

In the Global Week Ahead, several sets of U.S. macroeconomic releases inform traders on the health of the U.S. household sector. Here is how Canada’s Scotiabank FX economists puled it together – — Friday’s U.S. personal income growth data is likely to tank only because the flow of stimulus cheques going out the door waned in April relative to March.
Gamblingthesfnews.com

How Long Will The Success Of Online Casinos Continue?

UNITED STATES—Online casinos experienced significant growth last year, primarily because more people had time to play games online. According to a report on Businesswire, the online casino market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 7.13% until 2025, eventually reaching a grand market size of $67 billion.
AgricultureWorld Economic Forum

How global trade can save lives and livelihoods - and help protect the planet

New Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, joined the World Economic Forum Agenda Dialogues to discuss global trade. Dr Okonjo-Iweala said vaccine policy was crucial to helping the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, called for global solidarity to help...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

How math is helping voters fight gerrymandering

Voters can now easily evaluate whether their districts are being drawn to favor one party — or freeze out an entire community — thanks to mathematical tools powered by crowdsourced data and public software. Go deeper. CDC says fully vaccinated people don't have to wear masks indoors. The CDC announced...
Minoritiesoutsmartmagazine.com

How a Kiss with a Pilot Could Help Fight LGBTQ Discrimination in China

Former flight attendant Chai Cheng still has nightmares about the moment of passion that cost him everything. In October 2019, the footage was leaked online of Chai kissing a male pilot from the same airline — China Southern, the country’s largest carrier. Both men were off duty, and the kiss...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Bitcoin Tumble Slows With Help From Elon Musk

Bitcoin's value plunged on Wednesday after China signaled a new crackdown on the cryptocurrency, but its losses were cushioned after Tesla head Elon Musk spoke up on Twitter. The virtual currency fell to almost $30,000 -- less than half the record value it reached last month -- before climbing back over $39,500 around 2000 GMT. It was still above its level at the start of the year.
Currenciesbravewords.com

How do Bitcoin works?

Bitcoin is one of the leading cryptocurrency in the market place right now. Moreover, the return on investment has been excellent since the development of this digital currency. The prominent reason behind the immense popularity of bitcoin is the apparent characteristics that the money renders. Features like all-embracing confidentiality, decentralization and many others make it stand out among another investment asset as well as fellow cryptocurrency.
Marketsripplecoinnews.com

How Bitcoin Helps in Getting a Good Business Growth?

Bitcoin, as you know, is the most popular cryptocurrency nowadays among all others. It has the highest value and more demand in the market. In comparison to other digital currencies, bitcoin provides users with several great benefits, and mainly it helps businessmen in growing their business rapidly than before. Now, the major question that arises is that how bitcoin results in a growing business? Well, it’s a simple concept to understand as acceptance of BTC in business give a plethora of chances to businesses to make good money.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

How UPMC responded to global supply shortages early in the pandemic

Creating a "COVID-19 Cart" is among the ways UPMC responded to the global supply shortages experienced during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh-based health system revealed in a May 14 blog post. UPMC said the COVID-19 Cart is a traveling station designed to distribute the correct amounts...
Currenciesfintechzoom.com

Bitcoin Guide – How Many Bitcoin are There 2021?

How many Bitcoins are in flow? Since its beginning in late 2009, figures for this cryptocurrency kept raising slowly. At first glance, the number of Bitcoins presently around have actually not been significantly affected by price surges in 2017 and also 2020. 18.68 M of Bitcoins in circulation worldwide from...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

How this video and photography business navigated the pandemic — and helped others

Jim Hobart has had to deal with a number of challenges in the past 15 years since launching his video and photography business in Orlando. But nothing was quite like the past 18 months when Macbeth Studio — whose main line of business involved headshots and on-site videos — faced the same dilemma small businesses all across the U.S. did as the coronavirus pandemic brought business activity to a screeching halt.
EconomySKIFT

How Asia’s Pandemic Recovery Will Dismantle the Corporate Extended Stay Model Globally 🔒

Co-living, second-tier cities and apps that create sub communities — there’s a shake-up on the horizon and hospitality companies can learn lessons from Asia. As organizations start to embrace distributed work and virtual meetings, the corporate travel and meetings sectors are preparing for change. How will travel managers respond to new patterns of employee mobility? What role will hotels play in catering to distributed workforces and distributed meetings? Can destinations, and airlines, capitalize on the anticipated boom in digital nomads? Does the coming future of work increase or decrease the travel spend?