How Bitcoin Casinos Are Helping To Fight The Global Pandemic

Since the time WHO declared Covid 19 a global pandemic, there has been a record number of deaths around the world. There has been a drastic economic meltdown too. With the healthcare system overwhelmed due to the rising number of serious cases, governments had to close down the borders and order strict lockdowns to contain the spread. For everyone’s safety, most of the people are working from home. In these dynamic times where change is the only constant, Bitcoin casinos have been a particularly helpful resource to provide relief and support to families affected by the Covid 19 pandemic.