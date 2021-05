There is finally a ceasefire ending the Israeli military’s mass killing and devastation in Gaza and the firing of rockets from Gaza. Unfortunately, instead of supporting the ceasefire, Israel almost immediately restarted the same provocations that triggered the firing of rockets from Gaza. Israeli military and settlers resumed attacks on Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque area, the third holiest site in Islam. In addition, Israel resumed the campaign to remove Palestinians from several parts of East Jerusalem.