Tee House / CMC architects

Text description provided by the architects. On the Eastern edge of the Czech Republic, near the Slovak and Polish borders, the village of Čeladná is surrounded by the beautiful landscape of the Beskydy Mountains. Čeladná has grown in recent years with a number of significant buildings, including hotels and resort-type spas. The latest addition in the area is the Tee House apartment project located in golf and equestrian complex. The aim of the investor was to supplement the offer of services of this area with accommodation facilities and wellness. The authors of the architectural solution were inspired by the Beskydy landscape and also by the clear orthogonal division of the purpose-built buildings of the original equestrian complex.

Visual ArtArchDaily

Periscope Toilet / Hexia Architects

Background. Periscope toilet scattered around the Ginkgo swan lake were committed to building a new city to experience future life with harmonious coexistence of ecology and nature, wisdom and technology, integration of art and humanity. Concept. Toilet is the most private space. We hope that users could enjoy the time...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Huinawai // Walker Warner Architects

Located at the edge of the sea within a field of black lava, this vacation retreat is designed around a central courtyard formed by a series of minimalist structures, each oriented to capture the sounds and smells of the ocean, and the dramatic vistas of the coastline and mountains. Upon entry, the lush gardens and property unfold, stepping up to culminate at the main hale – essentially an open-sided pavilion – bookended by white coral walls with expansive sliding screens and doors that fully open the structure to the courtyard and the raw nature of the Pacific Ocean.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

House COVE(R) // TOUCH Architect

A two-story single-detached house settles in a village near Suvarnabhumi Airport, with its size of 150 square meters, located in only two-third part of 256 square meters plot. It was too small for a family with five members; a couple with two kids and grandma. The rest one-third of the land was left over with no usage; thus, it is turned into another extension house. Not only small curve-triangular land shape, but also located at the corner which connects to both sides of public street.
EconomyDaily Journal of Commerce

Provost promoted by Merryman Barnes Architects

Merryman Barnes Architects has promoted Amy Provost to principal. She will focus on mentoring staff and continuing to expand the firm’s participation in projects that support equity, inclusion and sustainability. Provost is a registered Oregon architect with 25 years of project design, management and construction administration experience. She has substantial experience working on affordable housing and adaptive reuse projects. Provost first worked for the firm as a designer and project manager from 2004 to 2007; she returned in 2015. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Roger Williams University.
Interior Designhomeadore.com

Carbonado Residence 1 by 23DC Architects

Carbonado Residence 1 is a contemporary house located in Panipat, India, designed in 2021 by 23DC Architects. Residence 1 is the first project in the 23DC’s Carbonado Series which is inspired by “Carbonado”, commonly known as the Black Diamond, the rare gem. The house stands in recently and exclusively developed area of Ansal Sushant city of Panipat, Haryana. The prospect of the client is to explore the expression of architects who could read the surroundings and design unrepeated and unique.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

walker warner architects clusters its village-like 'hale mau'u' house along hawaii's big island

California based walker warner architects looks to the big island of hawaii as the paradisiacal site of its newly designed dwelling, dubbed hale mau’u. while the island is commonly known for its dramatic volcanoes and jungled, coastal cliffs, its western side settles into a vast, gently sloping plain which gradually descends toward the ocean. in designing the vacation home, the team celebrates the natural beauty of the context with its lush grasses growing from between a rough bed of black lava rock. further unique to its site, the dwelling captures views out toward both the ocean and the mountains. the collection of ‘hales,’ or houses, are enclosed with visually-striking, copper-clad roofs defined by their long gables and dramatic eaves which gradually widen across their length.
Interior Designprobuilder.com

Architect Talks Details Behind His Long Island Passive House

On HorizonTV this week, watch architect Wayne Turett, principal of New York-based The Turett Collaborative, discuss his passive house project in Long Island, including several key features that will pay him back in the future. Turett’s Greenport, NY home includes triple-glazed windows, high efficiency ERV, a rainwater swale to minimize...
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Grjótagjá Towers // Revolution Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Duality is a concept that defines Iceland, the land of Ice and Fire, a place where Volcanos and Glaciers meet, with deep caves and big mountains, long nights and days. Historically humans have always felt marveld about the sky, the stars, night and day, sunrise and sunset, bulding monuments all around the world like pyramids and portals to honored them.
Real Estatearchitizer.com

Mazul – Ocean Villas // Revolution Architects

Mazul is a residential project of fifty beachfront villas on the coast of the community of Santa Elena El Tule, Oaxaca. The Master Plan is developed on a three-hectare site where fifty lots of approximately four hundred square meters were created. Each lot houses a villa of one hundred and twenty-five built square meters.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Bredanportti Apartments / Playa Architects

Lead Architects: Tuukka Vuori, Hannu Salmi, Veikko Ojanlatva. Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in Kauniainen, Finland. The terraced residential building is low-cost state subsidized rental housing situated next to the Koivuhovi train station. The height of the building varies from two to five floors as it climbs the steep site. The façade is also stepped to break down the scale even further and to provide extensive views from the balconies. Thus the building adapts both to the terrain and the smaller scale surroundings.
Visual Artworldarchitecture.org

Concrete phrontistery by Moubir Benchekroun Architect and Tarik Zoubdi Architecte

The offices Tarik Zoubdi Architect and Moubir Benchekroun Architect, have designed this project as a "space dedicated to knowledge forever engraved in concrete" as stated by the architect Tarik ZOUBDI. It is the OCP Institute for Socio-Educational promotion. This high school resulted from the will to provide a new teaching building, adapted to the education of the 21st century, for the children of the workers of the OCP group in El Jadida, following an increasing number of primary and secondary school students in the recent years.
Visual Arthomeadore.com

Noble by Apollo Architects & Associates

Noble is a modern two-story house located in Kanto, Japan, designed in 2020 by Apollo Architects & Associates. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood, this multigenerational home rebuild project was designed around a large garden. The verdant garden defines the property, which is surrounded by tall, board-formed concrete walls to ensure security and privacy. Two large pine trees already growing on the site anchor the landscape design, which features diverse species intentionally scattered throughout the space. Adjacent to the garden, a large gate and door made of wooden louvers leads to a long, broad approach where the focal point is an old olive tree opposite the front door.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Valley architects rebrand themselves as Upward Architects

Architects Justin Gregonis and Trish Flower have rebranded themselves as Upward Architects. Gregonis and Flower, both accomplished, experienced architects in the Valley, will lead the Upward Architects office and continue to provide industry-leading architectural, planning and design services, specializing in office, retail, industrial, corporate interiors, and tenant improvement projects. “We...
Worldhomedit.com

An Eclectic Farmhouse On A Charming Australian Island

This beautiful and also eclectic-looking structure is located on Bruny Island in Australia. It’s part of a peaceful rural area with lovely weathered sheds and farmhouses as its neighbors. Based on the context, studio FMD Architects chose a blend of styles, a combination of contemporary and farmhouse influences in order to give this house an opportunity to blend in while also making it special.
Visual ArtMetropolis Magazine

Orange Architects Unveils Stacked and Staggered Private Housing in Rotterdam

Clad in red brick in varying tones, the flat-roofed houses of the Reitzoom development in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, take the form of a series of stacked volumes, with staggered facades accommodating various window sizes, turrets, balconies, and roof terraces that make each structure different from its neighbor. The houses are grouped in semi-detached or mini row formations, with each structure containing two, three, or five homes.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Beautiful Contrast On The Exterior of This Sustainable Home

The one baptized as ‘ Casa Garoza’ is a house that is located in Muñogalindo, a municipality in the province of Ávila, in Spain. It is an industrialized prototype adjusted to the principles of sustainability and the needs and personality of its owners, designed by the prestigious architect Juan Herreros.