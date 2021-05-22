Tee House / CMC architects

Manufacturers: KEIM, Aluprof, M&T, Miele, Bomma, DŘEVODÍLO, Konsepti. Text description provided by the architects. On the Eastern edge of the Czech Republic, near the Slovak and Polish borders, the village of Čeladná is surrounded by the beautiful landscape of the Beskydy Mountains. Čeladná has grown in recent years with a number of significant buildings, including hotels and resort-type spas. The latest addition in the area is the Tee House apartment project located in golf and equestrian complex. The aim of the investor was to supplement the offer of services of this area with accommodation facilities and wellness. The authors of the architectural solution were inspired by the Beskydy landscape and also by the clear orthogonal division of the purpose-built buildings of the original equestrian complex.