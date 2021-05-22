newsbreak-logo
Police looking into early Friday shooting in College Station

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

College Station police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to authorities, officers responded to the 900 block of Autumn Circle around 4:20 a.m. Friday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told one person had been taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. Autumn Circle was closed for several hours while police investigated. A social media post made by police describes the victim’s injuries as “incapacitating.”

