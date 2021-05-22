Police looking into early Friday shooting in College Station
College Station police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured. According to authorities, officers responded to the 900 block of Autumn Circle around 4:20 a.m. Friday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they were told one person had been taken by private vehicle to a local hospital. Autumn Circle was closed for several hours while police investigated. A social media post made by police describes the victim’s injuries as “incapacitating.”theeagle.com