The DAO CONSENSUS SUMMIT will bring together the leaders of the digital economy this summer in Anapa! Get ready for 6 days of exclusive content from the most influential speakers!

By Guest User
cryptopolitan.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 24-29th, Anapa will host the DAO Consensus Summit – the most long-desired event of the summer in the sphere of digital finances with the internationally acknowledged market experts, as well as coaches, trainers, investors and entrepreneurs. DAO Consensus Summit is a powerful pump-up, a cool show, a total...

www.cryptopolitan.com
Marketscryptoticker.io

DEFI and NFT SUMMIT – BRINGING TOGETHER 16+ TOP EXPERTS on JUNE, 10-11

DeFi & NFT Summit is a 2-days online business event dedicated to understanding decentralized finance, NFT market, and investment opportunities to take place on June, 10-11. The Summit will bring together 16+ TOP investors, regulators, solution providers, and subject matter experts to discuss & debate opportunities and challenges in DeFi & NFT.
Economymartechseries.com

Industry Leaders from News Corp, Xaxis, U of Digital and Quantcast Present Ideas for a Cookieless Future at the Cookie Conundrum Summit

At today’s industry summit, The Cookie Conundrum: A Recipe for Success, hosted by theCUBE and sponsored by Quantcast, Xaxis managing director Xiao Lin said, “If the cookieless future was a TikTok dance, we’d be dancing right now.” Lin was discussing his agency’s approach to supporting clients as they experience a learning curve in anticipation of third-party cookies disappearing from online advertising in 2022.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Augmented Reality Leader Trigger Joins Exclusive Global XR Content Telco Alliance

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- Trigger, the award-winning XR agency that creates AR, MR and VR experiences for the world’s top brands, today announced that they have joined as development partner into the exclusive Global XR Content Telco Alliance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210519005293/en/
Environmentetvnews.com

Extension Climate Change Action Forum Brings Federal, State Leaders Together

Utah State University Extension joined forces with the Extension Foundation, the Western Rural Development Center and the University of California to host “Climate Change in Extension: Elevating and Amplifying Action.”. The virtual forum brought together Extension faculty, staff, federal representatives, administrators and constituents to address the question of what the...
Technologymit.edu

How to Establish an Automation Center of Excellence

Most Businesses Should Neither ‘Pivot’ nor ‘Double Down’. Automation technologies can offer considerable value to organizations, but only if they are implemented strategically, on a large scale, and in support of business goals. They also require the businesses using them to actively monitor performance and make adjustments over time. Because...
Businessbirminghamnews.net

Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Economyglobalcustodian.com

Northern Trust launches next iteration of Omnium reconciliation workflow tool

Northern Trust has launched the next iteration of its Rec Dashboard, the workflow tool which provides a real-time view of breaks and reconciliations in trade activity between asset managers and other institutions. Originally launched in December 2018, Rec Dashboard provides users with the ability to create custom defined data views,...
Businessmartechseries.com

DataVisor Gains Momentum, Expects Rapid Growth As Demand Intensifies

DataVisor, the leading fraud detection company with solutions powered by transformational AI technology, today announced that it has closed its current fiscal year in the midst of accelerated growth and momentum. Ramping up to meet the rising demand for AI-powered fraud and risk solutions, the company has added seasoned leaders to the C-suite and new hires across Engineering and Product Development. With a strong leadership team in place and added expertise to support product innovation, DataVisor is poised to capitalize on its continued growth in the banking, financial and traditional sectors, which is doubling YoY.
Businessaithority.com

8×8 Announces Strategic Partnership With Sandler Partners

8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic partnership with Sandler Partners, America’s fastest growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. The partnership allows Sandler Partners to provide its more than 9,000 technology partners with 8×8 Experience Communications as a Service (XCaaS), a single platform for both employee and customer experience, which includes fully integrated, cloud contact center, voice, team chat, and meetings capabilities.
Advocacyspectrumnews1.com

Charter Communications commits $1 Million to 2021 Spectrum Digital Education program

MILWAUKEE — Charter Communications, Inc. announced its commitment towards the 2021 Spectrum Digital Education grant program Tuesday. The program supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives. Since 2017, Spectrum Digital Education has awarded grants to nonprofit organizations in various ways, including teaching seniors digital skills, setting up technology labs, providing online classes for families that need homework and job support, and purchasing laptops for underserved groups.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Mobiquity Taps Ruby Walia To Strengthen Financial Services Business Development Efforts

Leading digital consultancy partners with industry veteran to build on expertise in financial services market. Mobiquity, a digital consultancy that designs and delivers innovative digital products and services for the world's leading brands, today announced Ruby Walia will be joining the team effective this week as the Senior Advisor for Digital Banking. Walia will support digital enablement across banking and financial services in North America. This comes on the heels of the company’s hiring of Howard Moore, former BNP Paribas COO, as Senior Director of Digital Banking, strengthening Mobiquity’s global footprint in banking and financial services.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Sovereign Wealth Funds Invest in the Netflix of Russia

A consortium of investors, including the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), VTB Capital, Invest AG, Millhouse, sovereign funds of the Middle East such as Mubadala Investment Company, Baring Vostok and Flashpoint announced the completion of a funding round totaling US$ 250 million in IVI, Russia’s leading online video streaming service. IVI currently has the largest catalog of video content (films, TV series, etc.) in Russia and accounts for more than 30% of the Russian online video streaming market. The investment by RDIF and partners is aimed at further expanding the content offer and producing IVI’s own content as well as developing the Company’s advanced technology platform and marketing.
Technologythedallasnews.net

Unified Communications and Collaborations Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Microsoft ,Oracle

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communications and Collaborations Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communications and Collaborations Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communications and Collaborations. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Microsoft (United States),Oracle (United States),Avaya Inc. (United States),Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China),Cisco (United States),Verizon (United States),8×8, Inc. (United States),Atos SE (France),Ribbon Communications US LLC (United States),Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

As Global Fintech Adoption Grows, Traditional Banks Begin their Own Digital Transformation Strategies: Report

As Fintech companies become a lot more profitable, traditional banks are trying to counter their business strategy with branded digital-only subsidiaries. Fintech firms are getting ready to approach their next “maturity milestone” – profitability – as they showed great resilience during the COVID outbreak, with verticals registering double-digit growth despite industry-wide operational and financial challenges.
Softwareasiatechdaily.com

Mekari, Indonesia’s SaaS for HR startup, acquires CRM software provider Qontak

Mekari, an Indonesia-based SaaS platform for human resources and finance, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software provider Qontak. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but, as part of the transaction, Mekari said Qontak founder & CEO Brendan Rakphongphairoj will be joining...
Economythefintechtimes.com

Monetary Authority of Singapore Advocates Financial Inclusion With Mojaloop Partnership

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is to join the Mojaloop Foundation as a sponsor-level member to collaborate on providing affordable financial services through digital currency-based settlement systems and foundational digital infrastructure to the underserved. The Mojaloop Foundation seeks to improve through financial inclusion the economic well-being of the 1.7...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Virsec expands executive team to further drive business acceleration

Virsec reported significant momentum in the first half of 2021 with solid revenue growth, strategic customer validation and testing, and prominent industry acceptance of its non-traditional approach to reducing cyber threats. To further drive business acceleration, the company has appointed Jennifer Leggio as Chief Marketing Officer, and Kevin Jones as...