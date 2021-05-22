The DAO CONSENSUS SUMMIT will bring together the leaders of the digital economy this summer in Anapa! Get ready for 6 days of exclusive content from the most influential speakers!

DataVisor, the leading fraud detection company with solutions powered by transformational AI technology, today announced that it has closed its current fiscal year in the midst of accelerated growth and momentum. Ramping up to meet the rising demand for AI-powered fraud and risk solutions, the company has added seasoned leaders to the C-suite and new hires across Engineering and Product Development. With a strong leadership team in place and added expertise to support product innovation, DataVisor is poised to capitalize on its continued growth in the banking, financial and traditional sectors, which is doubling YoY.