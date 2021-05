Even though we're about a month past the deadline, trade rumours of the off-season variety are already swirling again. Jack Eichel contributed to those in a big way Monday, with a press availability that was filled with bombs left and right. He didn't outwardly say he had requested a trade out of Buffalo, but he made it clear that there was a "disconnect" between himself and the team in terms of how he recovers from his neck injury, and that losing was taking a toll. Eichel said he had "a lot of thinking to do in this off-season" and was aiming to be back ready for the start of next season... "wherever that may be."