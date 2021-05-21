GIRO D’ITALIA STAGE 14 COURSE PREVIEW

This mountain stage is divided into two parts: it starts flat and continues on a slight incline for 80 miles, all the way to Monte Rest. The route then weaves through a brace of hairpins, on narrowed roadway, both on the way up and on the way down. After going back on broader roads in Priuso, the route passes Tolmezzo and Arta Terme, reaching the foot of the closing climb. The first 7 miles ascend in hairpins, on wide roads, with gradients around 7-8%, whereas the last 2 miles are very demanding.