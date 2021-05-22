newsbreak-logo
Outlaws spend day at local schools

By Tarik Masri
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 5 days ago
Omega Harris leads a game at the field day alongside teammates Charlie Marquardt and Lindy Waters III, on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Monroe Elementary School. (Photo Provided)

The Outlaws took some time off from preparing for a home stand with Shreveport and Little Rock this weekend to go around to local elementary schools to participate in their field days on Friday.

The team spent time talking with kids and playing games. Tavares Sledge was rapping with some of the kids, Omega Harris was in charge of duck, duck, goose and Chance Comanche jumped into some of the water games at Monroe Elementary School.

Overall, Enid guard Charlie Marquardt called the team’s second field day this season “a great experience.”

“It’s great seeing the kids and whatnot, interacting with them,” Marquardt said. “The kids are just amazing, they really interact well with us, and it’s just nice to give back to the community, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Harris said spending time with kids is something he’s always enjoyed doing. He has two kids of his own, and both his mother and grandmother are involved in the childcare business.

For Comanche, these are opportunities to provide something to the community that he never had as a kid.

“Just the smile on their face,” Comanche said when asked his favorite thing about visiting the schools. “When I was their age, I had people come by and talk about basketball and stuff like that, but I never had a professional team come to my school and hang out with us for the day when they didn’t even have to. Just being able to do this is a blessing, you’ve got to be appreciative of things like this, because not everybody gets to do things like this.”

With two big home games coming up, the Outlaws are also hoping to gain support for their program during its first season in The Basketball League. Enid came out of the gates hot this season, jumping out to a TBL-best 10-0 record.

The team hit a rough patch after that, dropping two straight to the Houston Push and then the Dallas Skyline. The losses bumped Enid out of the top spot in the Central Conference.

On Sunday, the team responded with a 126-116 win over Omaha’s Finest.

“That win was definitely important. They were two tough losses, but we grew a lot from it,” Marquardt said. “We grew as a team, and we grew as a franchise.”

Comanche said the win is a step in the right direction, but doesn’t want his team to get too ahead of themselves.

“We can’t get too excited about it, because we know this is expected of us,” Comanche said. “So we’ve got to go perform like champions, and when we win, move on to the next game like we are now.”

After the Outlaws game against Shreveport on Saturday, the team will have seen all eight of their fellow Central Conference members. The Outlaws won’t be playing any teams outside of their conference during the regular season.

That means that many teams are getting several looks at the team that took the conference by storm to start the season, with four 50-plus point wins in their first nine games.

Comanche said the team knows that the target is on their back.

“We know we have a target on our back, every time we play a team for the second, third, fourth game we can see how much more intense the other players are. They bring out different sets that they didn’t run at all the first time.”

Harris said he’s confident in his team’s ability to handle whatever their opponents may throw at them, due to their preparation.

“There’s not too much they really can do. I mean, you can do your scouting, but we’ve got the IQ and we’ve got the instinct and we prepare ourselves in situations in practice, so that if teams come out and try to throw new things at us, we’ll be ready for it.”

Comanche leads the league in scoring with 27.9 points per game, and is second in rebounds with 12.6 per game. Marquardt is second in the TBL in 3-point field goals made this season with 54 (4.5 per game).

The Brooklyn-native is averaging 20.4 points per game and 51.4% from behind the arc, and has scored his career-high of 29 points twice this season.

“I definitely feel more comfortable. I’ve always felt comfortable,” he said. “We just have such a deep team. Everyone from one to 12 on our team can go, so when my teammates find me, I’m just always ready to do my job, that’s why I’m here.”

The Mavericks come into Saturdays game riding a four-game winning streak, and in a tie with Enid for second place in the conference. They’re led by AJ Mosby, who averages a team-best 26.3 points per game on 57% shooting.

Marquardt says the energy from the fans has been a big part of the team’s early success, and has been surprised by the overwhelming support they’ve received from the community.

“We want to finish out the season very strong, and our ultimate goal is to win that TBL Championship.” he said.

The Outlaws take on the Mavericks on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center. On Sunday, the Little Rock Lighting come to Enid for a 4 p.m. tipoff.

