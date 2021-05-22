Friday Night Map: Republicans, Democrats lash out over first draft of proposed legislative districts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Democratic state lawmakers have released the first draft of their proposed legislative map for the next ten years. While many speculated Democrats would release the map early Friday or Monday, the majority party waited to put the new district lines online around 7:30 p.m. Friday. There's currently no legislation filed for the proposal, but lawmakers expect that to come later this weekend or on Monday.