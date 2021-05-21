How to Not Get (Totally) Ripped Off When Ordering Wine

First there was wine, and then there was wine ice cream. So naturally, it was only a matter of time before wine ice cream floats hit the scene. Bringing our two great loves together, this creation is like a foodie love fest in a glass. Part ice cream and part wine slushie, they're exactly the chilled cocktail-slash-dessert you've been craving. Best of all, you can whip them up easily with ingredients you likely already have on hand. Quick and easy, boozy and creamy, these yummy drinks are downright addicting. Enjoy them as an after-dinner dessert or while kicking back on the patio with your buds. Scroll on for 10 wine ice cream floats that show you exactly why they're the drool-worthy combo of summer.