We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Scouting old pieces of furniture to rescue has been a favorite pastime of mine for as long as I can remember. And on a recent scavenger hunt, I came across a beefy Thomasville nine-drawer dresser in desperate need of a facelift. It had been seriously scuffed up, had a few deep scratches, was yellowed with age, and had some hideous, outdated handles. But it was a cool $17.50. I knew I could breathe new life into it, so I took it home.