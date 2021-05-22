newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

San Diego 16, Seattle 1

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 5 days ago

Ramirez p000000--- c-Haggerty ph-rf100000.183. a-singled for Middleton in the 5th. b-walked for Hill in the 7th. c-pinch hit for Ramirez in the 8th. LOB_Seattle 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Haniger (10), Cronenworth (11), Kim (4). 3B_Pham (1). HR_Grisham (6), off Flexen; Tatis Jr. (11), off Flexen; Cronenworth (5), off Ramirez. RBIs_Seager (30), Grisham (14), Hosmer 2 (23), Pham 2 (10), Tatis Jr. 4 (20), Profar (12), Cronenworth 5 (17), Kim (11). SB_Tatis Jr. (9), Pham (4).

www.titusvilleherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargois#Campbell#Mills P000000#Cronenworth#Caratini#San Diego44004031x 16170#Up Godoy#A 15#Sb Tatis Jr#Walton 2b300012#Fletcher#Nottingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDodger Insider

Friar Fotos: Padres Sweep Mariners

The San Diego Padres completed a 3-series sweep wrapping up the home stand without dropping a single game. The final weekend series against the Seattle ended with the debut of the ‘swag chain’, a return of ‘Slam Diego’ and a 16-run game.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Woodruff expected to start as Milwaukee hosts San Diego

San Diego Padres (30-17, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-23, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (1-0, 3.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-2, 1.58 ERA, .74 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -113, Padres -103; over/under is 7...
MLBmadfriars.com

San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report: May 23

Key Stats: 2B Tucupita Marcano 2-for-4, 2 2B, R; CF John Andreoli 1-for-3, 3B, BB; LHP Daniel Camarena 4 IP, 5H, 3 ER, 3K, 2BB; RHP Mason Thompson 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Prospect Watch: The Chihuahuas limped into the eighth inning with only four hits and down 7-0 before plating a pair of runs to make the loss look a little better on paper. They’ve now dropped four in a row heading into Monday’s doubleheader. … Tucupita Marcano slashed a pair of doubles for his first multi-hit game of the year. The left-handed hitter, who made his second start at second base for El Paso, has put together just a .493 OPS despite a strikeout rate below 20%. After a strong showing in spring training and because of the big club’s early injuries, Marcano began the year on the major league roster despite having not played a regular season game above Hi-A coming into the year. At just 21-years old, he’s still among the youngest players on the circuit. … Mason Thompson worked two full innings for the first time this year, giving up one run on a pair of hits and a walk. The Padres added the 23-year-old to the 40-man this winter rather than risk a team taking a flier on his tantalizing stuff in the Rule 5 draft. So far though, Thompson has struggled a bit in his transition to the bullpen, posting a 6.48 ERA and striking out just five over 8.1 frames.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Ready to start

Lamet is listed as the starter for Friday's game against the Astros, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The Padres have handled Lamet with extreme caution thus far this season due to the elbow issue that ended his 2020 campaign prematurely. He didn't make his season debut until late April and immediately hit the injured list for a brief period due to forearm tightness after making just one appearance. Three of his five outings thus far have counted as starts, though he's handled a similar workload in all five, lasting two innings in his first four and three in his most recent appearance. That suggests he's unlikely to last longer than four innings this time around, but a return to the rotation after making multi-inning relief appearances in each of his last two trips to the mound still represents progress.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Diego Padres vs Milwaukee Brewers 5/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Diego Padres will have their second match with the Milwaukee Brewers at the American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 7:40 PM EDT. The Padres hauled 9 consecutive wins in the late season...
MLBESPN

Evan Longoria powers San Francisco past Arizona

PHOENIX --  Evan Longoria had three hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five scoreless innings and San Francisco broke a three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night. Longoria hit his sixth homer of the...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mike Tauchman in center field for San Francisco on Wednesday night

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Tauchman is batting seventh in Wednesday's contest against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tauchman will patrol center after Steven Duggar was benched on Wednesday night. numberFire's models project Tauchman to score 10.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Francisco Giants vs Arizona Diamondbacks 5/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants will meet with the Arizona Diamondbacks in NHL action in Chase Field, AZ, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 9:40 PM (EDT). After being swept by the Dodgers over the weekend, the San Francisco Giants, who are 28-19, will seek to get back on course against the slumping Diamondbacks (18-30). Tonight’s game is the second match of a two-game series. Although the outcome of last night’s match was not yet known at the time of writing, the Giants scored three runs in the first inning on Brandon Crawford’s bases-clearing double. San Francisco is 3rd at 28-19 in the NL West.
MLBFOX Sports

Brewers designate veteran RHP Josh Lindblom for assignment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers right-hander Josh Lindblom has been designated for assignment after struggling as he shifted from the starting rotation to a bullpen role this season. Milwaukee made the move while recalling left-hander Eric Lauer from its Triple-A Nashville affiliate to start Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres have not gotten what they need from Blake Snell

Blake Snell was supposed to be a part of the solution for the San Diego Padres. He was a part of their revamped rotation, another piece to help close the gap between the Padres and Dodgers. As a former Cy Young winner, he was expected to make a major difference in San Diego’s hopes this season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Tommy Pham leading off for Padres Tuesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham will bat leadoff on Tuesday against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Pham hit second in Monday's series opener and provided a two-run homer for the Padres in a losing effort. He has swapped spots in the order with Jurickson Profar for Tuesday's contest.
Spokane, WAgozags.com

BSB: Zags Host San Diego in Final WCC Regular-Season Series

SPOKANE, Wash. – The #14 Gonzaga baseball team hosts second-place San Diego for a three-game series May 28-30 at Patterson Baseball Complex and Coach Steve Hertz Field. The West Coast Conference regular-season title is on the line; Gonzaga is currently one win away from securing the outright title. #14 GONZAGA...
MLBchatsports.com

San Diego Padres fans will love this Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead

Is there a player in baseball that’s more fun to watch than San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.?. That’s what we thought. He does it all – and he does it all well. And he’s got San Diego in first place in the National League West division. Which is...
MLBprosportsextra.com

New York Yankees Player Dead; Yankees To Trade for Kris Bryant?

It is always unfortunate to learn of the passing of anybody, let alone a professional athlete you grew up watching. It was reported earlier this week that former New York Yankees and New York Mets catcher Phil Lombardi passed away due to complications with brain cancer surgery. Lombardi was a...
MLBprosportsextra.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Dies; Jose Berrios Leaving The Twins?

It seems like every couple of weeks there is a death to report of an athlete. Whether it be current or past, some of these guys just go way too soon. It was reported late last week that former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Beckwith passed away. He played for...
San Diego, CAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Phil Mickelson to design new $2 million practice facility for University of San Diego golf team

Phil Mickelson will design a new $2 million golf training facility for the University of San Diego, Athletic Director Bill McGillis announced on Monday. The Purcell Family Short-Game Practice Facility will be located on campus and feature a one-acre natural turf short-game area fit with a large putting green, practice bunkers and fairway and rough area so players can practice any shot they’d face in competition.