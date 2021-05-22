San Diego 16, Seattle 1

Key Stats: 2B Tucupita Marcano 2-for-4, 2 2B, R; CF John Andreoli 1-for-3, 3B, BB; LHP Daniel Camarena 4 IP, 5H, 3 ER, 3K, 2BB; RHP Mason Thompson 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Prospect Watch: The Chihuahuas limped into the eighth inning with only four hits and down 7-0 before plating a pair of runs to make the loss look a little better on paper. They’ve now dropped four in a row heading into Monday’s doubleheader. … Tucupita Marcano slashed a pair of doubles for his first multi-hit game of the year. The left-handed hitter, who made his second start at second base for El Paso, has put together just a .493 OPS despite a strikeout rate below 20%. After a strong showing in spring training and because of the big club’s early injuries, Marcano began the year on the major league roster despite having not played a regular season game above Hi-A coming into the year. At just 21-years old, he’s still among the youngest players on the circuit. … Mason Thompson worked two full innings for the first time this year, giving up one run on a pair of hits and a walk. The Padres added the 23-year-old to the 40-man this winter rather than risk a team taking a flier on his tantalizing stuff in the Rule 5 draft. So far though, Thompson has struggled a bit in his transition to the bullpen, posting a 6.48 ERA and striking out just five over 8.1 frames.