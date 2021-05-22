Hogs clinch SEC title with walk-off win over Gators, 4-3

There are two things Robert Moore has been around for most of his life: baseball and winning. The son of Royals general manager Dayton Moore, Robert grew up on the diamond and has been a part of everything from an All-Star Game to a World Series win. And when you’re around ballparks and baseball all the time, it gives you an identity early in life. But what happens when you lose that identity? It was early on in Moore’s freshman year when he had that crisis. So how did he overcome it and become such an impact player for the Diamond Hogs? Now, Moore is thriving at Arkansas. He became the first Razorback to hit for the cycle since 1994, and has emerged as a fan-favorite for one of the best programs in college baseball. And for the guy known to Razorback fans as Baseball Bob, he’s just getting started.