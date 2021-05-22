Hogs clinch SEC title with walk-off win over Gators, 4-3

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Razorbacks clinched the outright SEC title Friday night in a fashion fitting of the season that got them to this point. The Hogs battled back from an early deficit and knocked off Florida, 4-3, on a pinch-hit double by Charlie Welch in the bottom of the ninth. "It...

247Sports

Hogs take Game 1 of doubleheader over LSU, 17-10

No. 1 Arkansas clinched its first series win at LSU since the 2004 season by taking the first game of a Saturday doubleheader over the Tigers, 17-10. With the victory, the Razorbacks improve to 34-7 overall and 15-5 in SEC play, and they'll go for the sweep in the nightcap.
Arkansas Statehogville.net

No. 1 Arkansas Defeats LSU 17-10 Assuring Itself of Winning Series, Tigers Win Nightcap 5-4

No. 1 Arkansas jumped on LSU early to defeat them 17-10 and assure themselves of winning the series in Baton Rouge with the nightcap coming up. The Razorbacks went six innings without a hit on Friday night, but wasted no time jumping on LSU starter AJ Labas on Saturday. Arkansas scored five runs in the top of the first inning. Zach Gregory and Matt Goodheart both singled to start the game. With one out, Brady Slavens was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Christian Franklin then delivered a single to left center to plate both Gregory and Goodheart. Slavens went to third. Robert Moore then tripled to score both Slavens and Franklin for a 4-0 lead. With two outs, Cullen Smith doubled to right field to score Moore for a 5-0 lead.
KTLO

No. 1 Arkansas baseball team splits doubleheader, wins series at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La.  The Hogs have won a series in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2004. No. 1 Arkansas split Saturday’s doubleheader at LSU, claiming a 17-10 win in game one of the twin bill to secure a seventh consecutive SEC series win. The mark is a new program record, topping the previous best of six in a row during the 2004 and 2015 campaigns.
nwaonline.com

Hogs clinch series in first game of doubleheader

The University of Arkansas won a baseball game at LSU by a football score. The No. 1 Razorbacks clinched their first series victory at LSU since 2004 by beating the Tigers 17-10 Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge in the opener of a doubleheader. It was the most...
Georgia Stateswark.today

Wicklander, Bullpen Silence Georgia in Rainy Series Opener

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – FRIDAY, MAY 7, 2021 – COMMUNICATIONS CONTACT: OLIVER GRIGG. FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Rain or shine, the Hogs continue to come out on top. No. 1 Arkansas rolled to a series-opening victory against Georgia (27-17, 10-12 SEC), shutting out the Bulldogs on Friday night at Baum-Walker Stadium. A matchup that started an hour and a half late due to inclement weather ended with the Razorbacks claiming a 3-0 win in the pitchers’ duel.
College SportsArkansas Online

Hogs draw split, clinch LSU series

The University of Arkansas won a baseball game at LSU by a football score. The No. 1 Razorbacks clinched their first series victory at LSU in 17 years by beating the Tigers 17-10 Saturday at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge in the opener of a doubleheader. LSU hung on...
hogville.net

Arkansas’ Pitching Gets Headlines, But Bats Have Been Impressive as Well

FAYETTEVILLE — Much has been said and written about Arkansas’ pitching staff, but the offense has been pretty good as well. The Razorbacks have hit 76 home runs in 42 games this year, two more than any other team in the country this season. Old Dominion ranks second with 74 in 42 ballgames, while Mercer checks in at third with 71 in 44 games.
Arkansas Online

Patient Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks used a tried-and-true formula to take a rain-delayed series opener from Georgia on Friday night. Patrick Wicklander (4-1) provided a strong start and Kevin Kopps shut the Bulldogs down for three innings for his seventh save to power the University of Arkansas to a 3-0 victory before a crowd of 7,645 at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas Online

Bulldogs steadier than Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The SEC's best fielding team committed a pair of critical errors on the same play to let Georgia back in the game, then Bulldogs' outfielder Ben Anderson hit a two-run home run for the go-ahead runs in a 7-3 victory over the University of Arkansas on Saturday night.
hogville.net

No. 1 Arkansas Rallies to Defeat Tennessee 6-5 in Series Opener

No. 1 Arkansas took the lead for the first time in the top of the eighth when Brady Slavens scored from third on a sacrifice flyout by Robert Moore and the Hogs held on for a 6-5 win on Friday night in Knoxville. For Slavens, it was his third hit...
247Sports

Georgia evens series with 7-3 win over Arkansas

A wild fifth inning helped Georgia take a 7-3 win and even the series against No. 1 Arkansas Saturday night at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). The Hogs (35-9, 16-7) led 3-1 and were cruising behind starting pitcher Peyton Pallette in the top of the fifth inning, but a 15-minute break in the action and a pair of errors completely swung the game's momentum. The delay was caused by an injury to home plate umpire Ronnie Teague, who took a foul tip to his facemask and had to be replaced by the second base judge.
wholehogsports.com

Razorbacks wait out delay, blank Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks used a tried-and-true formula to take a rain-delayed series opener from Georgia on Friday night. Patrick Wicklander (4-1) provided a strong start and Kevin Kopps shut the Bulldogs down for three innings for his seventh save to power the University of Arkansas to a 3-0 victory before a crowd of 7,645 at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Arkansas Statewholehogsports.com

Opitz keys Arkansas' series-opening win

FAYETTEVILLE — At the plate and in the field, Arkansas catcher Casey Opitz made key plays during the Razorbacks’ 3-0 victory over Georgia on Friday night. Opitz doubled in the second inning to score Robert Moore to give Arkansas a 1-0 lead. That score held throughout most of the game, until Moore hit a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Razorbacks (35-8, 16-6) some breathing room.
Baseballarkansasrazorbacks.com

Episode 110: Robert Moore

There are two things Robert Moore has been around for most of his life: baseball and winning. The son of Royals general manager Dayton Moore, Robert grew up on the diamond and has been a part of everything from an All-Star Game to a World Series win. And when you’re around ballparks and baseball all the time, it gives you an identity early in life. But what happens when you lose that identity? It was early on in Moore’s freshman year when he had that crisis. So how did he overcome it and become such an impact player for the Diamond Hogs? Now, Moore is thriving at Arkansas. He became the first Razorback to hit for the cycle since 1994, and has emerged as a fan-favorite for one of the best programs in college baseball. And for the guy known to Razorback fans as Baseball Bob, he’s just getting started.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Hogs win first matchup with Red Wolves

FAYETTEVILLE — Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam during a five-run fifth inning and Arkansas defeated Arkansas State 8-4 on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in the first meeting between the programs. The No. 1 Razorbacks (37-9) finished with a 6-0 record against in-state teams in their first season to play...
Scarlet Nation

Hogs rally from 5-0 deficit, win Game 1 at Tennessee

HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville. Tennessee landed the first punch Friday night, but it wasn’t a knockout blow in the opening game of a top-5 heavyweight fight in Knoxville. After...
wholehogsports.com

What a relief: Monke, Kopps put Vols on lockdown

A battle of the bullpens for the top of the SEC tilted to the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday. Caden Monke and Kevin Kopps (8-0) combined to throw 6 1/3 innings of one-hit relief and the University of Arkansas rallied from a five-run deficit to topple No. 5 Tennessee 6-5 before a crowd of 3,476 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Arkansas Online

What a relief

FAYETTEVILLE -- A battle of the bullpens for the top of the SEC tilted to the No. 1 Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday. Caden Monke and Kevin Kopps (8-0) combined to throw 6 1/3 innings of one-hit relief and the University of Arkansas rallied from a five-run deficit to topple No. 5 Tennessee 6-5 before a crowd of 3,476 at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.