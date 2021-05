The virtual event benefits CommQuest and its mission to provide hope to those in our community struggling with addiction and mental health, according to a news release. Registration is $35. Each participant will receive a T-shirt and a custom Run for Hope medal. Items will be shipped by June 15 and should be received by July 1. Virtual times can be posted May 22-31, however registration closes May 22. To sign up, go to commquest.org/run.