FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Chart-topping a cappella group Straight No Chaser will finally hit the road in person this year after a year of cancellations due to the pandemic. “Back In The High Life,” kicking off October 22 at Minnesota’s Mystic Showroom, winds its way through the US and concludes on New Year’s Eve in Mesa, AZ, at the Mesa Arts Center. And the Embassy Theatre says they will be making a stop in Fort Wayne.