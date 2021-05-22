newsbreak-logo
Venice Architecture Biennale Explores Post-pandemic Living

By Kelly VELASQUEZ
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world's most prestigious architecture event, the Venice Architecture Biennale, opens Saturday for a six-month show exploring the question of coexistence in a post-pandemic world. Postponed from last year, the 17th International Architecture Exhibition is titled "How will we live together?", with curator Hashim Sarkis asking architects to reflect on...

Visual ArtArchDaily

"Utopias of Common Life": Brazil's Official Participation in the Venice Biennale 2021

Entitled utopias of common life, Brazil's official participation in the 17th Bienalle Architettura 2021 is curated by the collaborative studio Arquitetos Associados and the visual designer Henrique Penha. The exhibition at the Brazilian Pavilion in the Giardini, in Venice, begins by mapping utopias that exist on Brazilian soil, from the Guarani world vision of a Land Without Evil to contemporary times, highlighting a few singular moments among them.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Japanese Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Addresses Mass Consumption and Reusability

For this year's edition of the Venice Biennale, the Japan Pavilion invites visitors to reflect on the movement of goods fuelling mass consumption and rethink sustainability and reuse in architecture. Titled Co-ownership of Action: Trajectories of Elements, the project curated by Kadowaki Kozo involves dismantling an old wooden Japanese house and transporting it to Venice to be reconstructed in a new configuration with the addition of modern materials. The exhibition exemplifies how old materials could be given an entirely new existence by putting the current movement of goods in the service of reuse rather than consumption.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Christophe Hutin Curates France's Pavilion for the 2021 Venice Biennale, Highlighting “Communities at Work” in Europe, Asia, America and Africa

The French pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale, “aims to reflect on the meeting between architectural know-how and the inhabitants’ own experiences of their living spaces”. Curated by Christophe Hutin, the intervention entitled “Communities at Work” will provide an immersive experience with the help of images in motion. Using five specific case studies on different continents: in Europe, Asia, America, and Africa, the exhibition presents a journey into a world where communities transformations their own living spaces, without following any formal schemes designed by an architect.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unpacks the Impact of Migration

Entitled Primitive Migration from/to Taiwan, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA) and curatorial teams Divooe Zein Architects and Double-Grass International Co., organized an immersive exhibition for the Biennale Architettura 2021. Taiwan’s Collateral Event for the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will run from 22 May to 21 November 2021 at Palazzo delle Prigioni.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Armenian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Highlights the Diasporic Communities

Titled "HYBRIDITY", the Armenian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia, allows visitors to step into the Armenian experience of coexisting in countries across the globe. Curated by Allen Sayegh (Vosguerichian), the exhibition will be on display at Palazzo Ca' Zenobio from August 28th until November 21st, 2021.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Croatian Pavilion for the 2021 Venice Biennale Imagines New Spaces of Togetherness

The Croatian Pavilion for the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale explores how repurposing architectural elements reshapes the individual’s relationship with space and constructs a new place of encounter. Titled Togetherness / Togetherless, the project curated by Idis Turato is a spatial composition of ready-made elements, which are given new meanings and functions, developing a new perspective on architectural space and enabling a temporary community.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Serbian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Reflects on the Present and Future of Industrial Cities

The Serbian contribution to the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale explores the connection between a city's economy and its urban structure -that the curatorial team defines as the life-work relationship- investigating the prospective futures of mono-functional industrial cities. Titled 8th Kilometer and developed by MuBGD, the exhibition uses the mining town of Bor, located in eastern Serbia, as a study case for how economic activities have not only shaped the urban environment but the forms of collectivity connected to it.
Visual ArtArchDaily

A Bamboo Majlis for the 2021 Venice Biennale Designed by Simón Vélez and Stefana Simic

Part of the official collateral events of the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of la Biennale di Venezia, Caravane Earth Foundation will bring a unique bamboo Majlis, to the gardens of the Abbazia di San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice. Designed by internationally acclaimed bamboo architects Simón Vélez and Stefana Simic, the project will be on display from 22 May to 21 November 2021.
Visual ArtPosted by
WHIO Dayton

From Gaza to Chile, Biennale asks how we will live together

VENICE, Italy — (AP) — In the time it has taken to prepare for the Venice Biennale, violence in the Middle East has overtaken a Palestinian family farm in Gaza featured in one of the exhibits. It gives real-time urgency to the question posed by the Biennale curator: “How will we live together?”
Visual ArtArchDaily

Korean Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Reimagines Traditional Schools

Titled "Future Schools", the Korean Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale Di Venezia, transforms the structure into an explorative academic facility. Curated by Hae-Won Shin, the pavilion will be on display at the Giardini from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021. Future School is the response...
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Irish Pavilion for the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores the Impact of Data Production on Everyday Life

For this edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale, the Irish Pavilion focuses on data technologies and their presence within the physical landscape, exploring the cultural end environmental implications of data production and consumption. Titled Entanglement and curated by the multidisciplinary research and design collective ANNEX, the exhibition challenges the presumed immateriality of the Cloud, highlighting the infrastructure of data production and its impact on everyday life while also examining Ireland’s role in the evolution of global communication.
Visual ArtArchDaily

The Thai Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores the Ethnic Culture of Kuy

Titled "elephant", the Thai pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia answers the question of how architecture can promote the way human beings and other species live together naturally and culturally based on the culture of Kuy and their elephants. Curated by Apiradee Kasemsook and designed by Boonserm Premtada of Bangkok Project Studio, the Thai pavilion will be on display at the Sale d’Armi, Arsenale, from May 22nd to November 21st.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Lost Architecture: Exploring Unbuilt Masterpieces, Goldenberg House by Louis Kahn

The Goldenberg House was designed in 1959 by the architect Louis Kahn for Morgan and Mitzi Goldenberg. While the house was never constructed, it was cited by Kahn as holding important lessons for his design process that would be deployed in a number of later structures. These lessons are specifically related to how the outside of the house is irregular while the heart of it, the atrium is a perfect square. While we can see this discovery in the plan drawing for the house, there are likely nuances to its design that are more difficult to understand without being able to visit it in person. But, what if we can visit the Goldenberg House as if it had been built? This video explores the Goldenberg House, its history and design intentions, and uses the findings to construct a digital model of the house to explore in real-time.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Romanian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores the Challenges and Opportunities of Mass Migration

Romania’s contribution to the 17th Venice Architecture Biennale showcases a new perspective on mass migration, a phenomenon with a wide array of causes, ranking high on the international public agenda. Titled Fading Borders and curated by architects Irina Meliță and Ștefan Simion, the exhibition explores the challenges and opportunities of migration and its consequences on the built environment. Using Romania as a study case, where three million people have left the country in the last decade in pursuit of a better life abroad, the curatorial project frames a conversation around the role of architecture in the successful management of the migration phenomenon, as territorial boundaries continue to fade around the globe.
DesignArchDaily

Latvian Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Explores Human Resistance to Technology

Titled "It's Not For You! It's For the Building", the Latvian Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia showcases how technology risks creating new problems while providing solutions to urgent global crises. Curated by architecture office NRJA, the pavilion will be on display at the Arsenale from May 21st until November 22nd, 2021.
Visual Artftnnews.com

Turkey Pavilion Presents Architecture As Measure at La Biennale di Venezia

The Pavilion of Turkey presents Architecture as Measure at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Curated by Neyran Turan and coordinated by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), the Pavilion of Turkey is titled 'How Will We Live Together?' and taking place from May 22 to November 21, 2021.
Entertainmentra.co

John Talabot and singer Maria Arnal represent Catalonia at the Venice Biennale Of Architecture

John Talabot and vocalist Maria Arnal's new record, AIR, will soundtrack the air/aria/aire exhibition at this year's Venice Biennale Of Architecture. AIR will be presented as a multi-channel sound installation, played over more than 50 speakers at the Catalonia In Venice: air/aria/aire exhibition, which runs at the Venice Biennale Of Architecture from May 22nd until November 21st. The music's concept is based on data from air quality readings around Barcelona. The exhibition, conceptualised by Olga Subirós, focuses on air as a common good and architecture's role in improving the quality of the air we breathe. Its research involved experts in architecture, urbanism, health and environmental sciences, as well as the two artists Talabot and Arnal. A stereo version of the music from the exhibition will be released as an album on Hivern Discs' new sub-label, AIRE. Listen to "AIR."
Visual ArtPhotofocus

Architectural photography: Exploring Seoul’s urban geometry

Architecture is an art on its own. So, it’s not surprising that most of us find ourselves pointing our cameras to it once in a while. Some even make architectural photography a long-term creative endeavor to capture the most stunning buildings and structures around the world. Among them is self-taught...