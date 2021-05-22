newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgecrest, CA

Public uses town hall to question Ridgecrest city council

Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city’s town hall last Tuesday was intended to let the public engage the council, and the public was happy to comply. Roughly 20 people showed up to join the council and city staff at the Kerr McGee Center. Armed with a list of questions, Scott O’Neil got right to...

www.ridgecrestca.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Ridgecrest, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#City Council#Town Hall#City Hall#City Staff#Community#The Kerr Mcgee Center#City Leaders#City Streets#Mayor Eric Bruen#Annexation#Questions#China Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Water Association of Kern County to host fifth Kern County Water Summit

Virtual. A word we have heard and seen a lot of over the past year. This year, the Water Association of Kern County is using virtual to our advantage and bringing speakers from across the state and nation to your computer screens. At a time where the world is at our fingertips, we are excited to bring top governmental appointees from Washington, D.C., and Sacramento.
fuelcellsworks.com

North County Transit District (NCTD) To Construct A Hydrogen Fueling Station In Oceanside California

Oceanside, CA – Today, the North County Transit District (NCTD) announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has awarded the District a $4 million grant to construct a hydrogen fueling station at the agency’s West Division BREEZE Facility in Oceanside. Once constructed, this station will have the capacity to support up to 50 hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses bringing the District closer toward achieving its goal of transitioning its entire fleet to zero-emission buses by 2042.
Ridgecrest, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest town hall to cover ARP, post-pandemic concerns, quality of life

Ridgecrest-area residents wanting to engage with the city council on certain hot-button issues will finally have their say at a special town hall meeting next week. The town hall scheduled for next week will cover topics ranging from post-pandemic concerns to quality of life issues, according to a revised agenda released by the city Wednesday.
Kern County, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Kern County Public Health urges water safety this spring and summer

As Ridgecrest waits for news on a potential grant which — if awarded — would be used to build a new community pool, the hotter temperatures are rolling in. While the community may lack a public pool, water safety is still important for those using backyard swimming pools and visiting other pools to cool off.
Ridgecrest, CARidgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest library hopes to debut Makerspace in mid-June

If you are interested in 3D printing, video productions, producing a podcast or even learning to sew — and you live in the Ridgecrest area —you are in luck. The Kern County Library Ridgecrest Branch is about to get a lot more creative. Thanks to an East Kern economic development grant, the local library will soon host its very own Makerspace. The space will eventually feature 3D printers, laser cutters, soldering irons, sewing machines and much more. All equipment will be free to use. Materials will also be free, although people can also bring in their own.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

BC nursing students, Hindu Temple of Kern County to hold vaccine clinics

In collaboration with the Hindu Temple of Kern County, Bakersfield College’s nursing students will hold two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming months. According to a news release from BC, the Moderna vaccine will be available to those who register. The clinics will take place at the temple, located at 6700 Valleyview Dr., on the following days:
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

COUCH'S CORNER: Beautifying our community is a team approach

Recently, and for the first time, Keep Kern Beautiful conducted cleanup events that coincide with the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup. The Great American Cleanup unifies communities to support litter removal and other beautification projects. When the Board of Supervisors approved the formation of the Keep Kern Beautiful Committee on February 9, dozens of Kern residents from across the county signed on to participate and make a positive impact in their community.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Community Voices: We need a local notification system on pesticides

I spent this semester learning all I could about the pesticide notification debate in Shafter. After analyzing all relevant documents from the Department of Pesticide Regulation, the Kern County Agricultural Commissioner, environmental groups, and reading the opinions expressed in this newspaper, I am writing today to recommend ways to move forward.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Landlords work with commercial tenants to help them survive the pandemic

The phone calls fielded by Kern County commercial real estate owners during the coronavirus crisis have ranged from the merely painful to the genuinely tragic. Tenants begged for rent relief after being unable to make a sale for months on end because of state operating restrictions. Retail landlords responded by...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Six tips to compete in Kern County’s competitive homebuying market

If you’re hoping to buy a home this summer, you’re in good company. Homebuyers in Kern County face the most competitive U.S. housing market in decades, with low mortgage rates, low inventory and strong demand heating bidding wars. The past year has fueled a stronger desire for homeownership — in Bakersfield, the housing market has surpassed the pricing level it hit before the economic crash of 2008.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: I want to stay a Driller

Emma Gallegos' article about the upcoming high school boundary changes was well done. It was balanced to express different stakeholders’ opinions. It appears, however, that the Laurelglen neighborhood does not have a voice. With two high school-aged sons and one coming, the Kern High School District may force my family to leave our family high school, BHS.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Lawmakers react to state budget plan

State lawmakers representing Kern County reacted to Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed state budget, which was rolled out on Friday. Here were those emailed to The Californian:. “We have heard the Governor’s lofty promises and rhetoric before. The $75 billion surplus on the heels of a pandemic is the clearest indication that Californians are over-taxed and the tax burden needs to be permanently reduced immediately. California has staggering crises and problems: homelessness, housing affordability, lack of affordable and reliable energy, need for more water infrastructure to endure droughts, wildfires, EDD mismanagement, bad business climate, and high cost of living forcing Californians out of our state. We do not have a revenue problem in our state, we have an incompetent government that cannot fix the basics in our state. We need a new direction that actually achieves real results for all Californians."