newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Longtime Missouri River Fisheries Manager Calling It Quits

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

RIVERDALE, ND. (AP) — After overseeing the production of more than 245 million walleye and bringing back pallid sturgeon from the brink of extinction in the Missouri River system, Rob Holm, Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery manager, has made important and lasting contributions to fisheries in North Dakota and elsewhere.

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Stocking#Fishery#Missouri River Fisheries#Ap#The Minot Daily News#The Garrison Hatchery#The Federal Hatchery#Usfws#State Fisheries#Fish Hatcheries#Recreational Fish#Paddlefish Restoration#Lake Sturgeon#North Dakota Game#Walleyes#Wind River Sauger#Valley City#Riverdale#Riverdale#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
Related
Omaha, NELincoln Journal Star

Jim McKee: Bridge not only way across Missouri River

Although permanent settlement was forced to wait until territories or states formed, the Louisiana Purchase started an ever-increasing number of people crossing the Missouri River headed west. With the concept of the transcontinental railroad, the river furnished a challenge. The Union Pacific Railroad’s chief engineer Grenville Dodge pointed out that...
Great Falls, MThilinetoday.com

Vehicle of Missing Woman Found in Missouri River

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (NMB) – The Great Falls Tribune reports that a vehicle belonging to a woman that has been missing for nearly three years was recovered from the Missouri River on Friday. Sheriff Jesse Slaughter told the Tribune that the vehicle belonged to Tammy Goff. A deceased body was...
Congress & Courtsagfax.com

Missouri River Floods Case to Head to Appeals Court – DTN

The federal government and farmers and other landowners along the Missouri River basin filed notices of appeal of a ruling handed down from a federal claims court related to repeated flooding in the basin, according to court documents. In early February, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims awarded St. Joseph,...
Politicsbocojo.com

Missouri River Relief Returns

No matter where you live, you live in a watershed. A watershed is a kind of like a geographical bathtub or a sink that allows water to trickle down the basin. It’s an area of land that drains to a single body of water such as a lake or river and, in many cases, the ocean. Watersheds come in many different shapes and sizes. A few acres might drain into a small stream or wetland, or a few rivers might drain into a large river, like the Missouri River. Kristen Schulte, the Education Director of Missouri River Relief, says, “Watersheds connect not only the environment, but the people living within as well. The watershed is like a big neighborhood and it is our duty to care for it. As a program, Watershed Expeditions at Home provides campers with the opportunity to explore that connection!”
Politicssdpb.org

Survey Goes Beyond South Dakota Stereotypes

Results from a new statewide study scratch beneath the surface of South Dakota stereotypes. South Dakota Public Broadcasting worked on the study with the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting provided funding. Chiesman Center Director Shane Nordyke started by creating a...
Missouri Statethemissouritimes.com

Bicentennial Bridge to connect capital city with Missouri River

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As Missouri celebrates its bicentennial, a new landmark is under construction in the capital city to celebrate the milestone. The Bicentennial Bridge will provide a pedestrian and bike path from the Capitol to Adrian’s Island, an area along the Missouri River. The bridge will connect to a 30-acre parkland north of the Union Pacific Railroad. The project is expected to expand Capitol tourism and provide access to a new park as well as the City Greenway and Katy Trail system, an enhancement Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said had been in the works for a long time.
EnvironmentRadio Iowa

Project underway to forecast Missouri River flooding

The Iowa Flood Center is creating technology that will forecast Missouri River flooding and provide information on how it could affect individual homes, businesses, and farms. Scientists hope the tech will better inform and prepare people for flooding. Larry Weber, co-founder of the Iowa Flood Center, says during the 2019 flooding, people had very little information about how much water might inundate their property.
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

Interstate fishery managers postpone action on allocations for multiple species

May 20, 2021 — Local recreational and commercial fishermen will have to wait until December to find out if interstate fisheries managers will make changes to allocations for several fish species. During a joint webinar meeting May 8, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s summer...
Fremont, IAvalleynewstoday.com

Meeting to focus on advocacy for Missouri River flood prevention

Area residents, especially those who were directly or indirectly impacted by the catastrophic Missouri River flooding of 2019, are being encouraged to register to take part in a free online session that will be held May 14 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Southwest Iowa was particularly hard hit, with...
Missouri Stateharrisondaily.com

Missouri lawmakers pass longtime priorities

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature this year pushed through a number of longtime priorities that failed for years and, in some cases, decades. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Elected officials in Montana to see salary increase in July

HELENA, Mont. — Most of the statewide elected officials in Montana are expecting a salary increase soon under a state law that requires comparative pay raises every other year. The Independent Record reported that the Montana Legislature passed laws in 1995 that require the state Department of Administration to conduct...
LifestylePosted by
Hot 97-5

Group of Women Explore North Dakota to Find the State’s Hidden Beauty

An adventurous woman named Sarah Jessen told KX News that, when she moved from Montana to North Dakota, she wanted to hike and explore, but she really had to seek out that kind of adventure here. So, Sarah found some fellow female outdoor loversin a group called Hiker Babes. According to KX News, the North Dakota chapter has made some cool discoveries "like ice caves south of Watford city or the only registered waterfall in North Dakota."
AgriculturePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the Worst City to Live in South Dakota

The COVID-19 pandemic was a public health crisis that sent shockwaves through the U.S. economy — and the country’s social fabric. In addition to claiming over half a million American lives, the pandemic sent unemployment soaring and exacerbated existing problems, as drug overdoses and crime rates spiked in some parts of the country. Even before […]
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Navajo Nation reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths. Tribal health officials said the latest figures released Sunday pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,778 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
PoliticsInsurance Journal

Study: North Dakota Has Highest Rate of Severe Workplace Injuries

North Dakota tops the list of states with the highest rates of severe workplace injuries, according to a new study of OSHA data covering the years 2015-2020. With nearly 135 severe workplace injuries for every 100,000 workers since 2015, North Dakota ranks 1st in the U.S. and is 47% higher than the state with the next highest rate, according to the report from HelpAdvisor.com.