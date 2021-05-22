newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

PFF States Colts Have 'Already Let Down' Carson Wentz

By Josh Carney
Posted by 
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 5 days ago

We're still four months away from the start of the 2021 regular season — which coincides with the Carson Wentz era in Indianapolis — and yet there are some in the national media who believe the Colts have already let down their new signal caller.

According to a recent article by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus, the Colts have let down Wentz by failing to secure a high-level left tackle, and refusing to go out and get him the necessary weapons to succeed.

“The Colts took a gamble when they traded for Carson Wentz as the successor to Philip Rivers, and while I understand why they did so, that move alone doesn’t mean they can forget about the offense,” Monson writes. “Quarterback will move the needle more than any other move, but they can’t simply switch off and rely on the Midas touch of Frank Reich to breathe new life into Wentz’s career.”

“The Colts owe it to Wentz to ensure he is the only variable involved in determining whether he can hang at the NFL level or if his decline was always inevitable after a hot start built on sand. Right now, they have neglected the two biggest issues that will impact his ability to rediscover his best play, and not only is that unfair to Wentz, but it’s undermining the all-in gamble they made on him in the first place.”

“The Colts are letting down Wentz as things stand, and the season is just a few months away, leaving few opportunities to right that wrong.”

What exactly are we doing here, Sam?

Sure, the Colts didn't break the bank for Trent Williams in free agency at left tackle, and they certainly didn't trade picks (that they didn't have) for Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens. However, they did acquire quite the bargain at left tackle in Eric Fisher, who surely will recover and regain his form following an Achilles tear in January.

With Fisher on the mend and the unquestioned starter once he's healthy, it's clear the answer at left tackle is already in the building, and he just so happens to be a Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler. What more could Monson want there?

Monson also acts like Sam Tevi is an unrosterable guy in the NFL, which is ridiculous. Tevi has played more than 2,500 snaps in his career at left and right tackle and is more than capable of holding down the fort at left tackle until Fisher is ready to go.

Would Monson feel better if the Colts signed Charles Leno Jr. rather than Fisher? Maybe, but at some point Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard needs to receive some trust and respect from the national media, specifically guys like Monson at PFF.

Outside of the concerns at left tackle, Monson also laments the Colts' failure to acquire a big weapon for Wentz.

Sure, Parris Campbell has struggled to stay healthy but he's an explosive guy when he's on the field. Zach Pascal is no slouch at receiver, and second-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is poised for a big breakout season. Add in the return of T.Y. Hilton and it's clear this receiver room is quite deep.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

The hot rumor at the moment right now is the Colts being a destination for Atlanta Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, but that's not happening either, considering the contract Jones carries with him, and the lack of picks available to trade next season for the Colts thanks to the Wentz deal. Should they be punished for not going out and trading for a 32-year-old receiver? No.

Following the draft, guys like Monson can be mad all they want about the failure to use the 54th overall pick on a left tackle or a receiver, but the fact of the matter remains that the Colts and Ballard loved Dayo Odeyingbo and got their guy. How can they be faulted for that?

Simply put, Monson is way off base here. Wentz steps into a terrific situation with high-end talent and experience surrounding him. In fact, the play-making talent around him in Indianapolis is better than what he has had in Philadelphia the last two seasons, as is the offensive line.

The Colts have in no way, shape, or form failed Wentz or anyone else on the 2021 roster, and it's ludicrous from Monson and PFF to suggest otherwise.

Have thoughts on the PFF article regarding the Colts and Carson Wentz? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
34
Followers
201
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Williams
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Chris Ballard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Pff#American Football#Nfl Football#Quarterback#Indianapolis#Pff#The Carson Wentz#Pro Football Focus#Midas#Pro Bowler#Horseshoe Huddle#Down Wentz#Wentz Steps#Breaking Colts News#Receiver#Picks#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
Facebook
Related
NFLPosted by
Pro Football Rumors

Colts leaning against signing backup QB?

Currently stationed as QB2 options for the Colts: 2020 fourth-round pick Jacob Eason and sixth-round rookie Sam Ehlinger. Former Prairie View A&M passer Jalen Morton is also on the roster. Frank Reich said Eason, after his developmental rookie year, is currently penciled in as the Colts’ backup. That appears to be the team’s goal for the season.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

2021 NFL Draft: Colts Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Thank you for following along with our 2021 NFL Draft coverage!. However, the fun doesn't stop once Mr. Irrelevant's name is called. Now, we look toward the undrafted free agent signings. We'll keep a running tracker here updated regularly of any signing the Indianapolis Colts are reportedly making in the...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: Horseshoe Huddle Colts Pre-Draft Show

What better time to start a podcast than on the eve of the NFL Draft?. On Wednesday night, Horseshoe Huddle Deputy Editor Josh Carney and Senior Analyst Jake Arthur came together to give their thoughts on the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft and how the Indianapolis Colts may approach it. On...
Sportssports360az.com

Claudia’s Golf Swing, PFF Sam Monson, Jude LaCava and Bruce Cooper

Claudia joined Brad to discuss the Hamilton golf event they played in over the weekend. Pro Football Focus Sam Monson (10:31 on podcast) recaps the 2021 draft for the Cardinals and explains his expectations. Former valley tv legends Jude LaCava and Bruce Cooper (22:19 on podcast) to talk about their new endeavors in retirement from sports media and give their takes on the Arizona Cardinals after their draft class.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Kwity Paye in Round 1, Pick 21

When the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard found themselves officially on the clock at No. 21 overall Thursday night, they found themselves in an envious situation with Michigan's Kwity Paye and Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw — two guys they were tied to leading up to the draft — on the board.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

PODCAST: LIVE Bleav in Colts 2021 NFL Draft Week Show

On the latest episode of the Bleav in Indianapolis Colts Podcast, co-hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks do a predictive mock of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Rather than tell you what they would do with each pick, they tell you what they think is likely to happen. The guys also go the distance and mock seven rounds for the Colts.
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Quick Hits: Kylen Granson Ready to Be Playmaker for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have been on the hunt for a versatile, playmaking weapon in the passing game this offseason, and they may have found it in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. With the 127th-overall pick, the Colts selected SMU tight end Kylen Granson. A willing blocker who...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the toughest games on Colts' 2021 schedule

The Indianapolis Colts released their schedule on Wednesday night so we now know their path to the playoffs and how difficult that road might be. We went through giving our game-by-game predictions for the upcoming campaign and while the Colts came out with a strong record, the path will not be easy for Indy.
NFLaustinnews.net

An In-depth Look at the 49ers 2021 Opponents

On Wednesday, the league is set to release dates and times for all 272 games slated for the 2021 season, including each of the San Francisco 49ers 17 regular season matchups. NFL owners approved the vote to officially expand regular season games from 16 to 17 beginning this season as part of the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. With the addition of the 17th game, the 49ers will now add a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals onto their slate of regular season matchups in 2021.
NFLUSA Today

Ex-Colts WR Daurice Fountain signs with Chiefs

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Daurice Fountain signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, per his agent. Fountain signed with the Chiefs after being one of five players to attend their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A fifth-round pick for the Colts in 2018, Fountain...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

The Pick Is In: Colts Select Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo

Well, that was a surprise. With the No. 54 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chris Ballard and the Colts grabbed Vanderbilt EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo, passing on a couple of offensive tackle prospects and corners in the process. Odeyingbo, who tore his Achilles in January, is expected to miss...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts' Best Available Day 3 Options in 2021 NFL Draft

Saturday brings the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft with Rounds 4-7. So far through three rounds, the Indianapolis Colts have made two picks, both of which are defensive ends in Michigan's Kwity Paye and Vanderbilt's Dayo Odeyingbo. They have more work to do with some high-quality players still...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Pre-Draft Colts Positional Outlook: Cornerback

Heading into the 2020 off-season, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard faced quite a bit of uncertainty at cornerback. Two smart, cost-efficient moves by Ballard to re-sign veteran corners Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie appear to have solidified the depth chart at cornerback for at least 2021. With...
NFLPosted by
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Sign Free-Agent Linebacker Malik Jefferson

The Indianapolis Colts have added another linebacker into the fold. On Wednesday, the team signed free agent Malik Jefferson, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers. At 6'2", 241, and 25 years old, Jefferson gives the Colts another special teams piece. Last season with the Chargers, Jefferson saw action in 13...