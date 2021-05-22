newsbreak-logo
Calexico, CA

Mobile Homes to be used to house homeless in Calexico

By Christian Galeno
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - On a lonely parking lot off of 1st Street and Heber, 10 mobile homes will not sit there to house some of Calexico's homeless and migrant workers without any shelter.

It is a project spearheaded by the City of Calexico's Vice-Mayor Javier Moreno. Jumping various hoops to get it approved by the Calexico City Council along with the Imperial County.

It's hope is that it will begin to solve Calexico's homeless issue.

Calexico Mayor Rosie Fernandez says the project will 'hopefully revive' Downtown Calexico as there will now be even more security as well as public restrooms.

As of now, the City of Calexico already counts with 10 mobile homes, funded thru mutual aid funds provided by Calexico.

