Public Health

146 new cases, 147 more recoveries, 620,236 vaccines delivered

By Northern Pride
northernprideml.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn additional 4,777 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 620,236. The 4,777 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 124; Far North Central, 1; Far Northeast, 22; Northwest, 487; North Central, 351; Northeast, 310; Saskatoon, 966; Central West, 450; Central East, 365; Regina, 877; Southwest, 120; South Central, 178; and Southeast, 408. There were 118 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

northernprideml.com
#Vaccinations#Organ Transplants#Community Health#Vaccine Doses#Tests And Testing#Aged Care#Patient Care#Cancer Care#Far Northeast#Immunization History#Saskatchewan May 20#Southwest#Far Northwest#Central West#Far North Central#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid 19 Cases#Concern Cases#Clinics#Capita Testing Rate
