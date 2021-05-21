146 new cases, 147 more recoveries, 620,236 vaccines delivered

Transportation, language and registration are major barriers to improving vaccine uptake in Calgary’s northeast, said an executive from the Centre for Newcomers. In the COVID-19 update at Calgary’s Emergency Management committee meeting on Tuesday, councillors heard the discrepancy in vaccination rates between the east and west sides of Calgary. East Calgary, particularly the northeast, is below 50 per cent, while the west is much higher. Getting access to vaccines for all Calgarians remains paramount for the City’s plans to reopen this summer.