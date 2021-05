Poll J. Cole fans on his best album and the majority answer will be his third, 2014 Forest Hills Drive. (Open it up to mixtapes, and Friday Night Lights is probably the clear winner.) The third album is often a pivotal point for mainstream rappers: the moment where they either lock themselves into a successful lane or declare themselves a generational talent who’s not just here to stay, but to transcend. Kanye pushed himself to a self-described “stadium status” sound on Graduation. Jay-Z finally figured out how to master radio but stay street on Hard Knock Life. Drake distilled his R&B tenderness, pop sensibilities and bro-rap bars into his most concise, assured effort to date on Nothing Was the Same.