NPR Analysis Finds Growing Vaccine Divide Between Urban And Rural America

After the CDC released its latest mask guidelines, it didn’t take long for even some of the most cautionary states to loosen their COVID-related restrictions and mandates. FOX News Anchor Bill Hemmer has been covering the coronavirus crisis since the beginning from New York City, and like the rest of the country, he sees the city once considered the epicenter of the pandemic change dramatically. Hemmer joins the Rundown to discuss why he thinks America has finally turned the corner when it comes to the virus, when we may be truly back to normal and weighs in on the dispute over the House chamber’s Mask mandate.