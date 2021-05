A 22-year-old accused of gunning down his stepfather outside a Butts County grocery store was captured overnight following an hourslong manhunt in the rain, officials said. Deputies on Tuesday issued a lookout for Justin Tyler Davenport after his stepdad was shot multiple times and killed outside an Ingles in Jackson, the GBI said. Jackson police were called shortly after 6 p.m. and found Terry Don Crawford, 47, dead in the parking lot. Davenport was quickly identified as a suspect.