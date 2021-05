Hungarian Champions, the Fehérvár Enthroners (1-0) visit the Budapest Cowbells (0-0), as the Hungarian Football League continues this Sunday. The Enthroners opened this season with a 35-14 victory against the Győr Sharks. Starting quarterback Márk Erős proved to be in top shape although the running game of Fehérvár was solid throughout the game, the receivers had a great game as well with Nándor Tóth scoring one touchdown and having 124 receiving yards. Nevertheless, head coach Jaime Hill’s most important objective was to help the players get into the game mentally as soon as possible, because in last week’s win, the Gyor Sharks caused trouble for the title holders in the first half before the Enthroners found their game in the second half.