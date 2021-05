Amazon has announced that it’s shutting down the dedicated app and website for its Prime Now service and folding it into the main Amazon app and site. The company said in a blog post on Friday that the standalone Amazon Prime Now app and website will be retired worldwide by the end of this year. Prior to the shutdown, Amazon will move its third-party partners and local stores that were offered through Prime Now - including the Bartell’s pharmacy in Seattle and Morrisons in Leeds - over to the main app and site.