The Ford F-150 Raptor R is on its way next year. While the new V6-engined F-150 Raptor is more truck than most will need, it still falls short of the theatrics and power encapsulated in the Ram 1500 TRX. The V8-powered Raptor R is set to change all this. Spied a week or so ago and boasting a pleasingly throaty exhaust note, the Raptor R still hasn't been seen in full as shots of it have remained concealed by camouflage wrapping. So we decided to envision what the most aggressive F-150 could look like when it arrives in North America. This won't be a cheap truck, though, based on recently leaked pricing for the V6 Raptor.