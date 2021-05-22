newsbreak-logo
What Andrew Yang and Kamala Harris Do—and Don’t—Have In Common

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
“Asian” and “Asian American” are terms so absurdly broad that they obscure a lot more than they identify. Our collective inability to grapple with race and identity could not be more clear than it’s been this week, when President Joe Biden signed an anti-Asian hate crime bill while Vice President Kamala Harris was weirdly snubbed as not being Asian American enough—all while Congress failed to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act before the one-year anniversary of his murder.

