I love professional wrestling. Nothing else offers this incredible combination of live theatre, combat sports, and melodrama. I believe wrestling’s individuality is what draws me and so many others to it time and time again, and it’s that singularity that leads so many of us to become diehard fans. That said, there is this culture surrounding wrestling and its fandom that I believe can make them vulnerable to misinformation, and we’ve seen it happen with recent events such as everything surrounding Drake Wuertz. I’d like to dig into this culture, why it exists, and how it can lead people to doubting actual events or, in some cases, falling deep into conspiracy theories like QAnon.