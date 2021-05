Sales of newly constructed homes gave back some of their March gains last month, declining 5.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 863,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. A surge in March had taken sales to a 1.021 million unit rate, a 20.7 percent gain, but those number also lost some luster. That estimate was downgraded to 917,000 units in Tuesday's report. April's rate of sales was 48.3 percent higher than the 582,000 unit estimate in April 2020, when the nation was largely shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.