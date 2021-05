Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has said that Nigerian unity is unattainable under the current President Muhammadu Buhari due to its systemic failure. Soyinka said this in Abuja on Saturday at the book reading and signing of two of his books titled ‘Trumpism in Academe’ and ‘Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth’ organised by Rovenheights Bookstore and Orisun Gallery.