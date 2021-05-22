Mavs try to put decade of disappointment behind them

The 2010’s decade was up-and-down for the Dallas Mavericks. The bookends were great. The decade started with the 2010-2011 season where the Mavericks won the franchise’s only NBA championship, and it ended with Luka Doncic at the helm. Pretty crazy. But everything in between was kind of boring. The Mavericks got rid of most of their team the offseason after winning the title (which is still ridiculous to me) and things went downhill from there. Dirk Nowitzki was the only constant in Dallas. He kept things interesting for a while, making the playoffs four out of the five following seasons, but his supporting cast was a revolving door. Despite the decline, the Mavericks still had some awesome players who provided some awesome moments. Let’s take a look at who I would consider the ten most exciting Mavericks of the last decade. Keep in mind, exciting does not necessarily mean best, or most talented. Exciting means they provided a bright spot, no matter how small it was, in times where there did not seem to be too many bright spots occurring. Game winners, big dunks, big games, big moments, great defense, or impact… all of these things could be considered exciting. With that in mind, let’s take a look.