Century-Old Sacred Birchbark Scroll Returned to Ojibwe Tribe

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.