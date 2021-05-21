newsbreak-logo
Omaha to Host Summit League Baseball Championship

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Summit League Baseball Championship presented by the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare will take place at Tal Anderson Field; May 27-29. The 2021 Summit League Baseball Championship presented by the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare will take place May 27-29 at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha, Neb. The top four teams at the conclusion of the regular season advance to the tournament. The winner of the Summit League Championship receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Nebraska Preps Postgame | RecruitLook Lincoln Recap

After a busy week of AAU action at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln, Damon Benning and Jacob Padilla sat down to recap the RecruitLook Lincoln Showcase and hit on a variety of other random topics including the NBA playoffs, shot clocks and more. You can catch the Nebraska Preps...
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

WATCH: Finding Talent, Managing Attrition and More for Nebraska

“(Recruiting rankings) matter less and less because half will probably transfer anyway. The money is in the walk on program here. Coach these kids up.”. Last week’s recruiting question prompted plenty of conversation around transfers, finding talent and managing attrition. Zach on Facebook left the comment above, which led the way for a bigger discussion on how exactly the Huskers go about finding their talent. Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith tackles the topic alongside deputy editor Erin Sorensen, discussing the different ways Nebraska seeks talent, how it manages attrition and much more.
Nebraska StateFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Follow live: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, May 17

The best high school soccer teams in Nebraska have been assembled to compete for state championships. The state tournament continues Monday with the Class B boys and girls semifinal matches at Morrison Stadium. The action will continue until Class A champions are crowned May 18 and the Class B champs May 19.
Nebraska StatePosted by
Panhandle Post

AMS Athletes compete in Nebraska Middle School Track and Field Championships

The Nebraska State Middle School Track and Field Championship Meet was held May 15 at Gothenburg High School. This event started in 2010 and is an all-class 7th and 8th grade combined track meet that invites the top 24 individuals and top 16 relay teams, regardless of school size, to compete. The event is usually held the Saturday before the High School State Track and Field Meet. Medals are awarded to the top 8 finishers.
Nebraska StateFremont Tribune

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Omaha, NEWOWT

Omaha Everyday: Metropolitan Community College

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today Dave Webber talks with Metropolitan Community College all about scholarships! At MCC the scholarships are designed to help careers in welding, automotive, nursing, CDL, and many more serving the workforce in our community.
Omaha, NEklkntv.com

Ricketts predicts return to normal in K-12 schools this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Gov. Pete Ricketts is predicting a return to normal in Nebraska’s K-12 schools by this fall after a year of coronavirus restrictions that included mask-wearing in classrooms and remote learning. Ricketts says the state appears to be in good shape with its vaccination efforts and virus-related hospitalizations, which have now fallen below 100 statewide. He made the comments as he encouraged Nebraska’s new high school graduates to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. He says he also supports younger children getting vaccinated, as long as a vaccine has been federally approved for a child’s age group and the parents’ consent.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

311 set to play Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl in September

Omaha rock band 311 will play the Pinewood Bowl on Sept. 8 as part of its "Live From the Ride" tour. Tickets for the show, which will feature special guests Iration and Iya Terra, go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 21. Formed in Omaha in 1990, 311 has...
Nebraska Stateruralradio.com

Nebraska team builds grain robot designed to keep farmers safe

A pair of recent UNL graduates are working on a robot to keep grain farmers out of the grain bin. Ben Johnson just graduated from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln with a degree in electrical engineering. Johnson, his father and teammate Zane Zents have created the robot, Grain Weevil.