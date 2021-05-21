Omaha to Host Summit League Baseball Championship
The 2021 Summit League Baseball Championship presented by the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare will take place May 27-29 at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha, Neb. The top four teams at the conclusion of the regular season advance to the tournament. The winner of the Summit League Championship receives the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.